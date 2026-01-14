Justin Gaethje Eyes Max Holloway Rematch Even as Paddy Pimblett Gives Grim Reality Check

Justin Gaethje has a habit of looking forward, even when the present is dangerous. With an interim lightweight title fight looming against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, most fighters would be locked in on survival. Gaethje, instead, is already peeking around the corner, back to Max Holloway, back to the BMF belt, and maybe even back to unfinished business on the biggest stage imaginable.

And with the UFC White House card hovering on the calendar like a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, Gaethje isn’t shy about what he wants next. The question is whether he’ll get there at all, because standing in his way is the Scouser who thinks the blueprint to beat him is already written.

Speaking to UFC on TNT in a clip shared by Red Corner MMA on X, Gaethje was asked about the upcoming BMF clash between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway. His answer came fast and without hesitation.

“Yeah, I love it. Love it. Love it,” Gaethje said. Then he laid out the dream scenario. “I hope Max wins. I hope Ilia goes up and then I can fight Max on the White House card and take the BMF belt and the championship.”

The irony, of course, is that Holloway already knocked him out cold at UFC 300 in one of the most jaw-dropping finishes the sport has ever seen. With ten seconds left, Holloway pointed to the canvas, invited Gaethje to trade, and then planted him face-first with a right hand at 4:59 of the fifth round. It wasn’t just a loss. It was a moment that redefined the BMF gimmick.

Yet Gaethje doesn’t sound haunted by it. He sounds motivated. And in his mind, the path back to Holloway runs through January 24. That’s where Paddy Pimblett enters the picture, carrying a very different kind of confidence.

While Gaethje is imagining a rematch under the White House lights, Pimblett is busy explaining why he believes Gaethje is beatable and why he doesn’t even need to wrestle to prove it. In his own interview with TNT Sports, Pimblett was asked about keeping the fight standing, despite Gaethje’s reputation as one of the most dangerous punchers in MMA history. His response flipped expectations.

“I’ll keep it on the feet with him,” Pimblett said. “There’s the blueprint there to beat him, Max done it. Everyone underestimates my striking, and everyone thinks I’m just going to come in and I’m going to take him down, and I’m not.”

That’s a bold stance against a man who has knocked out Dustin Poirier, James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Tony Ferguson. But Pimblett doubled down by pointing to recent history. “He had an absolute war with Chandler, and I pieced Chandler up,” he added.

Then came the line that feels destined for either glory or regret: “I know MMA math doesn’t work, but you’ll see come Jan. 24, when we have a perfect game plan, and we finish him within three.”

On paper, the confidence is risky. Gaethje is a former Division I All-American wrestler with elite takedown defense, historically using it to force brawls on his terms. Pimblett, meanwhile, has built his 7–0 UFC run on grappling chaos, submissions, scrambles, and suffocating pressure. He finished Bobby ‘King’ Green on the mat. Even against Michael Chandler, he leaned on wrestling when things got hairy.

So where does reality sit between ambition and danger? Justin Gaethje is chasing legacy, still swinging for moments that define eras. ‘The Baddy’ is chasing validation, determined to prove he’s more than hype and haircuts. However, according to Gaethje’s coach, the future hinges on what happens inside the Octagon at UFC 324!

Justin Gaethje’s coach, Trevor Wittman, claims UFC 324 is their “last run” if they lose

The stakes around UFC 324 aren’t just about belts or bragging rights. According to the man who knows Justin Gaethje best, they’re about closure. While fans debate BMF rematches and White House spectacles, Trevor Wittman is focused on something far less romantic: time and health. And whether this run ends with a crown or a curtain call.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Gaethje’s longtime coach stripped away the noise and delivered a blunt assessment of where things stand. “This is our last run. If we don’t win this fight, we’re not going on,” Wittman said.

That statement reframes everything, doesn’t it? Suddenly, this isn’t Gaethje looking past Paddy Pimblett. It’s Gaethje betting everything on him.

Max Holloway blue gloves fights Justin Gaethje red gloves during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Wittman made it clear that the plan isn’t to hang around for novelty bouts or late-career paydays, “We’re not gonna go out there and be a gatekeeper and look at money fights… He would fight over and over and over, but he knows he’s gotta be there for the family and take care of his health… He’s 37 years old and we want to be smart. We’re not gonna be the guy out there trying to fight for money and trying to chase cash for trauma.”

That line, “cash for trauma”, cuts through everything. Justin Gaethje has already paid plenty. Two failed title bids. A submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020. Another to Charles Oliveira in 2022. Since then, he’s gone 3–1 against elite competition, but the damage adds up. Every war leaves a mark. If ‘The Highlight’ wins, the road opens again to belts, rematches, maybe even the White House dream. If he loses? According to the people closest to him, that’s it.