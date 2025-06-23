Justin Gaethje Flaunts $321K Ferrari Win as Fans Erupt Over Fanatics Games Moment

Justin Gaethje has drawn a hard line, it’s title shot or retirement. The former interim champion made his intentions crystal clear after bouncing back with a gritty win over Rafael Fiziev. Once slated for a title shot, Gaethje’s hopes were derailed by a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300. But with the BMF belt once around his waist and momentum back on his side, ‘The Highlight’ insists he’s earned his place next in line for gold amidst the chaos of the lightweight division.Well, amidst this chaos, luck might have favoured Gaethje as not the UFC gold but he got his hands of golden standard of Ferrari.

How? Well, the former BMF champion was one of the 100s of participants who participated at the 2025 Fanatics Games. Now, what is 2025 Fanatics Games? Well, it was a eight fast-paced, referee-led athletic challenges built for lucky fans, celebrities and even top atheletes. People like Tom Brady, Lebron James and many more participated in it to test their Athleticism. Over the period of three days, atheletes and fans competed to domiate the leaderboard for the prize money that included a pool of $2 million.

Well, Tom Brady came at the top scoring 399.1 points and taking home the ultimate cash reward of $1 million, however, he declared that he would give $5000 to every participant and the rest will be given to the charity. Coming in the second place was our very own, Justin Gaethje who won a new shining 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB Spider valued at $321K.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin Gaethje uploaded a photo with his new Ferrari and captioned it as, “What a weekend in NYC for @fanaticsfest 2025. Loved representing the @ufc against other athletes and celebrities. 8 different sports, it took the goat @tombrady to knock me down to second place. I won a Ferrari 296 gtb 🏎️ LET’S GOO!!!” Not an UFC gold but the fighter was certainly rewarded for his patience and as soon as he uploaded the photo with the Ferrari, the comment section exploded with comments from the fans who congratulated him for this. Lets have a look at what they have to say.

Fans react in excitement as Justin Gaethje wins big

Justin Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz was the first one to comment on the big victory as he took to his Instagram handle to write,“The highlight always shine.” Moreover, a curious fan remarked that, considering Gaethje has been going through a rough time in the UFC, he deserved to get the Ferrari,“Yeah champ you deserve it.”

Another curious fan asked,“Dayum what did first place win?!” Well, as mentioned above Tom Brady got the first prize. “There is a competitive spirit that I have … I had to at least show up and not embarrass myself,” Brady said after his victory.

Valued at $321K, although the Ferrari is not that rare in the markets, it is still one which is desired by many. Well, atleast that’s what a fan believes,“That’s a Hell of a win.” Well, the congratulations just doesnt stop,“Let’s go !!! Congrats brotha ! Way to represent !” Last but not the least, a fan added,“Nice win almost took it all.”

Justin Gaethje’s thirst for success won’t be quenched by a Ferrari, as he has already stated that if the UFC doesn’t grant him the next title shot, he will consider retirement. Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan has expressed his willingness to face him in a top contender bout. As confusion stays within the lightweight division, it would be interesting to witness what does Dana White chooses.