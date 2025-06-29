Justin Gaethje Gets Positive Update as Dana White Decides Future After UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

Ali Abdelaziz recently backed Justin Gaethje to fight the winner of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira. He claimed that if Gaethje doesn’t get the next title shot, he’d most probably hang up his gloves for good. But all eyes shifted from ‘The Highlight’ to Arman Tsarukyan, after Dana White announced that he was the backup for the UFC 317 main event. Of course, it doesn’t really guarantee a title shot for ‘Ahalkalakets’. But we couldn’t really sideline chance. So, where does the #1 lightweight contender stand in the title picture?

After White announced the backup fighter for UFC 317, the former featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, asserted, “I wouldn’t give him the chance immediately. He needs to win one more fight. He had the opportunity to fight for the title, he pulled out. I don’t know for what reasons but he pulled out, so he needs to win his shot again, against, I don’t know.” Tsarukyan was set to fight Islam Makhachev back at UFC 311. But a back injury forced him to pull out with just 2 days to go before the event. Needless to say, the pullout was a huge disappointment for White.

At the International Fight Week weigh-ins, the Armenian lightweight contender made weight successfully as the backup for Topuria vs. Oliveira. But this one question among the fight fans – Will Tsarukyan replace Gaethje in the title run? That’s what the famed MMA reporter, Helen Yee, asked Dana White at PowerSlap 13. And the UFC head honcho had a stern “no” in response. However, he was pleased with the way things were going forward with ‘Ahalkalakets’. White said, “No. It’s a good step in the right direction. Let’s put it that way.”

So, with Tsarukyan out of the immediate title picture, Justin Gaethje is the most probable contender to fight for the lightweight championship title next. That’s what Ali Abdelaziz and Dustin Poirier claimed.

Justin Gaethje receives support as the next lightweight title challenger

Talking to Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio, the Egyptian MMA manager claimed, “Justin Gaethje fights the winner. He’s won three of his last four, he saved the UFC two times. They needed him, and he’s there. The guy did so much for the sport. If anyone said he doesn’t deserve it — [Gaethje] said, ‘If I’m not going to fight for the title, I’m just going to hang up my gloves.’… And he doesn’t feel the love right now. But listen, at the end of the day, I think, this guy, they love him. I think they will give him what he wanted. But at the end of the day, we have to see what happens first between Charles and Ilia.”

Additionally, ‘The Diamond’ also stood in support of ‘The Highlight’. He weighed in on Paddy Pimblett as the next viable candidate for the title shot. Having defeated Michael Chandler recently, the Brit got one step closer to the title. But it wasn’t enough for him to get a title shot. In Poirier’s opinion, Gaethje was the best fighter to go for the title shot next. He said, “Obviously with Arman (Tsarukyan), UFC reaching out to him and putting him as the backup, they have still high hopes for him getting in there for the title. But to me personally, I would pick Gaethje.”

But first, we need to see the outcome of the battle between ‘El Matador’ and Charles Oliveira this Saturday night. After all, it’s not just the lightweight title on the line. The Spaniard is fighting to become a two-division champion, while the Brazilian is hoping to become a two-time lightweight champion. Whoever wins, Gaethje will fight for his legacy next.