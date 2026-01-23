Justin Gaethje Gets Upset While Addressing Neck Injury Concerns Ahead of UFC 324

The noise around UFC 324 has not been coming from the Octagon. It has been coming from the internet. As the promotion prepares for its first Paramount+ era main event, speculation around Justin Gaethje’s health briefly threatened to overshadow the fight itself.

In the buildup to UFC 324, social media users began circulating claims that the interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett could be in jeopardy.

Photos and videos from Gaethje’s training camp showed a visible wound on his neck. As a result, fans speculated about a possible infection, with some online posts escalating the situation into claims that the fight itself was at risk.

Others went further, suggesting the UFC might need a contingency plan. Rumors spread that Arman Tsarukyan could step in as a late replacement if Gaethje were forced out. None of those claims was supported by verified reporting. Still, the speculation gained enough traction to draw a response from Gaethje himself.

Justin Gaethje puts an end to neck injury speculation before UFC 324

The former interim champion addressed the situation directly during fight week. Gaethje dismissed the rumors surrounding his neck, previously describing the mark as an ingrown hair rather than an infection. Despite ongoing chatter about staph or structural injury, there has been no confirmed medical report suggesting the fight was ever in danger.

When pressed again backstage about his neck, Gaethje’s irritation was clear. “Everything’s great. I feel amazing. Ready to go. Ready to f–k Paddy up.” The comment reflected frustration not only with the question itself, but with the continued narrative surrounding his health as the fight approached.

Importantly, Gaethje went on to make weight successfully at UFC 324. That moment effectively ended any speculation about replacements or backup fighters. With both main event fighters cleared and on the scale, the interim lightweight title fight remained intact.

Once the weigh-ins concluded, the remaining uncertainty disappeared. UFC leadership publicly dismissed the idea of a backup fighter, confirming that the Gaethje vs. Pimblett matchup would proceed as scheduled. The bout remains the centerpiece of UFC 324, which also marks the organization’s first numbered event under its new Paramount+ broadcast agreement.

The focus then shifted away from health concerns and back to what happens next.

Justin Gaethje calls out Dana White and the UFC

While injury rumors faded, another issue continued to bother Gaethje. During media obligations, Gaethje pushed back against claims that fighters would automatically benefit financially from the UFC’s new broadcast structure. That narrative had been floated publicly by Daniel Cormier, who suggested athletes would see increased pay.

Gaethje disagreed. “I hear Daniel Cormier saying everybody is going to get paid more on this card. I’m not getting one dollar more than I would have if this deal did not happened. It’s not right.” He added that the opportunity to earn more under the new model has not materialized for him, despite the magnitude of the broadcast shift.

The comments placed Gaethje at odds with the UFC’s public messaging, including statements from Dana White, who has claimed fighters were offered improved terms. The disagreement remains unresolved, reflecting a broader debate within the sport rather than a settled conclusion.

As UFC 324 arrives, two parallel narratives collide. Inside the cage, Justin Gaethje is healthy, cleared, and focused on reclaiming interim lightweight gold against Paddy Pimblett. Outside of it, he remains openly skeptical of how the UFC’s new broadcast era impacts fighter compensation.

The rumors are over. The weigh-ins are done. Now, the only unanswered question is settled the same way Gaethje prefers to answer everything. In the fight.