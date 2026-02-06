Justin Gaethje Gives Definite Retirement Timeline Ahead of Rumored Ilia Topuria Clash At White House

Essentials Inside The Story Justin Gaethje is fully aware of his limitation, and can already see the finish line

His retirement decision hangs on the outcome of his prospective White House fight

If not Ilia Topuria, Gaethje has one more name on his mind for the June 14 event

All good things must come to an end. What matters is how you finish. The interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, confessed that he plans to retire from MMA soon. With more than 30 professional fights under his belt, ‘The Highlight’ is now well aware of his combat sports longevity. At 37, Gaethje has already authored a career for the ages, with 3 UFC titles and a WSOF title under his name. But unfinished business has a way of pulling you back, no matter how close the end feels.

Gaethje was previously rumored to retire if he lost to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324. However, on fight night, the veteran put on an overpowering performance, which was enough to dismantle ‘The Baddy’. After Gaethje won a decision over Rafael Fiziev in March 2025, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, said that Gaethje would retire if he isn’t granted a title opportunity. But now, Gaethje, who is the only UFC fighter to win the interim title twice, is looking to upgrade its status to undisputed by dethroning Ilia Topuria later this year.

One last run as Justin Gaethje targets White House headliner before UFC exit

“I’m 37 years old now. I’d be a fool to think this is the beginning, and there’s no doubt we’re toward the end. But I think by mid-2027, I’ll be 100% done.

“With the amount I’m going to have to sacrifice, the work I’ll have to put in, and the challenge that is Ilia Topuria, on the White House card, I would never publicly say that I’m done after that fight. But if I accomplished that—if I’m successful—it wouldn’t be a dumb idea to not do it again,” Justin Gaethje told Zach Gelb.

‘The Highlight’ intends to defend his UFC lightweight title two times before retiring from professional fighting if he becomes the undisputed champion. And that road does not necessarily go through Topuria. Gaethje added, “The interim champion gets an automatic claim to the undisputed title, which belongs to Ilia Topuria. He has some personal issues going on, and I’m not sure when he’s going to come back and fight again. Ultimately, I can’t control that.”

Although Ilia Topuria has not been seen inside the Octagon since his last outing against Charles Oliveira, it’s highly unlikely that the UFC brass will have one of the most important events without the undisputed champion of its glamor division. But Justin Gaethje is confident that he has earned his shot at the 14th June event, with or without Topuria.

‼️Justin Gaethje says by mid next year (2027) he will be done with MMA

But says it could happen sooner if he beast Ilia Topuria

“I know for a fact that I’m going to fight in the future, and it’s going to be a huge fight. June is the White House card, and I’m American—I represent this country. So whether I’m fighting Ilia Topuria or someone else, I expect to be the main event of that card,” he added confidently.

Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria eyed for White House main event as interim champ calls it “the only option”

Reports revealed that Topuria has resolved his personal issues, and he is prepared to fight at the White House on June 14 against interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje. Topuria’s announcement received a response from The Highlight, who spoke to Paramount UFC.

“He [Ilia Topuria] better be back, because I’m supposed to fight him in June at the White House card. That’s who I’m fighting… That’s why I fought for this thing [the interim belt at UFC 324]. White House in June lets go.”

According to Justin Gaethje on The Pat McAfee Show, “It has to be [Topuria at the White House]. No other option. Walking out of the Oval Office, into the cage, wearing the flag. I think we are going to main event it.”

The UFC White House Card is rumored to have 6-7 title fights, and Topuria vs. Gaethje could definitely be on the list. Gaethje is also willing to fight Conor McGregor if Topuria is not available.

The Irishman is itching to get back to competition and is training for a supposed return on the White House card. He and Gaethje headlining the event will likely be even bigger than Topuria vs. Gaethje. So, if you’re Gaethje, you really have no bad option for June 14. Who would you rather see him face?