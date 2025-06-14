Justin Gaethje Handed “Title Shot” Reality Check by UFC Insiders

Justin Gaethje has long been the go-to guy for the UFC when it comes to delivering violent scraps inside the octagon. But ‘The Highlight’ recently showed his frustration with the promotion, claiming on The Makeshift Podcast, “They owe me a championship fight.” His reasoning? Gaethje strongly believes that going 3-1 in his last four fights—and doing the company a favor by taking on Max Holloway in what he called an “exhibition fight”—makes him the rightful contender. But that’s not all.

Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, even dropped a bit of a bomb on Submission Radio, saying his guy might just walk away from the sport if he doesn’t get that title shot. So, it’s pretty clear the former interim champ isn’t looking to settle for anything less than UFC gold. However, two of the UFC’s go-to insiders stepped in and delivered a cold splash of reality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen shut down Justin Gaethje’s demands for lightweight title shot

Chael Sonnen previously showed some support for Justin Gaethje’s claim to a title shot. Speaking to The Schmo, ‘The Bad Guy’ said, “Gaethje, at some point in his career, has the right to tell the decision makers, ‘We’re gonna do it my way.’” However, Sonnen has since backtracked a bit, pointing out that ‘The Highlight’ has already been part of two title fights out of his last four fights.

AD

‘The American Gangsta’ on his YouTube video said, “I had really great concern just purely as a fan when Gaethje was announced against Max at UFC 300. And my concern was whether or not the title would be contested. And it was!……. So they contested the title. And when Justin speaks of my last four, and here’s what I have done, and I have to just remind him, two of those were title matches.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 286 – Gaethje vs Fiziev Mar 18, 2023 London, UNITED KINGDOM Justin Gaethje red gloves fights Rafael Fiziev blue gloves during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. London O2 Arena UNITED KINGDOM, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 20230318_kab_bk4_219

Sonnen here pointed out that Justin Gaethje has already been part of two BMF bouts—one against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, which he won via head kick, and another against Max Holloway, which he lost to a last-second right hand. So, he questions whether the UFC will grant Gaethje’s wishes. But Michael Bisping also brought up a key figure who could completely steal his title shot.

‘The Count’ in his YouTube video pointed out a major twist, “So, there’s on-paper big opportunities for Justin Gaethje. I just don’t know if any of them will materialize. Because yeah, Ilia might call him out, but I don’t think he will. I think if he calls out Paddy, they’ll probably make that fight.”

Which is true! If Ilia Topuria leaves UFC 317 with the belt, there’s a real chance he calls out Paddy Pimblett—especially with the feud they’ve had brewing for a while. And that move would push Gaethje out of the title picture for a good while. Still, ‘The Highlight’ has made it clear he wants to stick with the promotion, even with all the noise surrounding his current situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gaethje still wants to fight in the UFC, but not by putting his legacy on the line

The UFC has been Justin Gaethje’s home for nearly a decade. He’s lived and breathed violence inside the octagon under the promotion’s banner. But with things starting to sour between him and the company, the Arizona native still wants to fight under the UFC—just not at the cost of his legacy.

Continuing his interview at the Makeshift Podcast, ‘The Highlight said, “I think anybody that’s ever performed for their company and been as consistent as an employee for their company gets a Christmas bonus, gets a thank you, get a ‘Good f—in job.’ Nah – I’m done doing sh—t here. I love fighting for the UFC and I’d never want to fight somewhere else, but I’m not just going to throw my legacy away for anybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s probably the most emotional we’ve ever seen Justin Gaethje. And it’s true—he’s always answered the call whenever the UFC needed him. But the big question now is, will his plea even reach Dana White and the matchmakers, especially at a time when the division’s heating up with names like Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan?

Even Max Holloway has thrown his hat in the ring, saying he wants a title shot after UFC 318—if he gets past Dustin Poirier. So, only time will tell if the UFC grants his wish in the near future.