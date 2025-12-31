Justin Gaethje Makes Brutally Honest Confession About Ilia Topuria Ahead of Paddy Pimblett Fight at UFC 324

The buildup to UFC 324 has been strangely divided into two. On one side, there’s the explosive intensity of Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett, a fight that sells itself solely on the striker vs. wrestler contrast. On the other hand, there’s a quiet shadow hanging over the division, as Ilia Topuria stands tall as the champion who isn’t fighting yet, but still dictates everything.

That friction is what makes Gaethje’s latest comments more impactful than expected. In a rare moment of blunt honesty from a fighter who has spent his whole career on the edge, ‘The Highlight’ confessed that he is well aware of the dangers that await him after January 24. In fact, he is a bit scared of facing ‘El Matador.’

Justin Gaethje opens up about his fear of facing Ilia Topuria

Justin Gaethje told ESPN Deportes that a future fight with Ilia Topuria would not be a stroll in the park. He presented it as something far more personal: trust. Not in game plans or preparation, but rather in instinct. “I trust my A to B. That’s what I have to trust in. I have to trust in my intuition. I have to trust in my ability to judge distance and time and just be there,” Gaethje said.

‘The Highlight’ understands better than others how fragile control is within the cage. He’s experienced both sides of chaos, from last-second heartbreak against Max Holloway to tedious wins that needed patience rather than violence. When facing a warrior like Ilia Topuria, he sees no room for error.

“This sport is so crazy. Anything can happen. There’s a reason why we’re all on the edge of our seats every fight,” he said. What stands out most is how specifically Gaethje talks about Topuria’s danger. For him, it all comes down to not making mistakes against a guy as powerful as the reigning champion.

So, his game plan is simple: “Not eating his right hand, not walking into his right hand. His two-three is one of the best combinations I’ve seen in this sport.” Then came the line that said more about Justin Gaethje than any highlight video could. “It’s a beautiful challenge, and I love how scared I’ll be.”

Justin Gaethje realizes that if he defeats Paddy Pimblett and earns a unification match later in 2026, he will be entering a fight where perfection is required. And for someone who has built a career on chaos, admitting it may be the most courageous thing he has ever done.

However, his first step will have to be defeating ‘The Baddy’ in January to earn the interim title. And that seems to be a tough task in itself, especially if you consider the Americans’ recent training antics, as ‘The Highlight’ is going all reckless and might even pick up a serious injury.

Gaethje risks injury with headbutts during a risky training game

That same awareness has not made Justin Gaethje cautious behind the scenes. If anything, it has confirmed who he always was. With UFC 324 demanding precision and caution, Gaethje’s training is going in the opposite direction. ‘The Highlight’ isn’t dialing things back. Instead, the 37-year-old is leaning into chaos, even when there’s something real to lose.

The footage from his camp captured that perfectly. During a high-energy dodgeball game with teammates, Gaethje rushed forward without hesitation and clashed heads with a training partner. And the impact was brutal enough for some fighters to warrant a fight cancellation. Luckily, there was no blood, but it surely was a reminder of how easily things can go wrong.

It also underlined Justin Gaethje’s mindset. He knows he doesn’t have many fights left, so he’s not approaching this opportunity as something to protect. He’s preparing in the only way he knows how, accepting risk as part of the process. It might seem irresponsible on the outside, but for ‘The Highlight,’ it’s just consistency. He’s not trying to be careful but just wants to be himself.