Justin Gaethje Makes Final Decision on Retirement in Bold Ilia Topuria White House Fight Prediction

With the UFC’s White House card floating in the background and Ilia Topuria indicating his return to unify the lightweight belts, Justin Gaethje has leaned into the chaos of the moment instead of tiptoeing around retirement talk. ‘The Highlight’ is now 37, holds the interim lightweight title after beating Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, and has been open in the past about not wanting to drag his career into the long tail of decline.

He’s always framed his future around health and timing, not just money. So when the Topuria conversation popped up, this wasn’t just posturing for leverage. Speaking to Stephen A. Smith, Gaethje said, “I can absolutely knock Ilia Topuria out on the White House lawn.”

That’s a bold line, especially when you look at the numbers. ‘El Matador’ is 9–0 in the UFC, hasn’t lost as a pro, and flattened Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight belt after finishing Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway at featherweight. So why is Gaethje this confident?

He pointed to how unpredictable the sport is and to the tools he brings every time he walks out. Gaethje said he knows “how crazy this game is,” knows “the power I possess,” and trusts the skill set he’s built over a decade of wars. But the interim lightweight champion also didn’t pretend that Topuria is harmless. Gaethje admitted that Ilia Topuria can knock him out, too. The point, for him, is that you don’t find out unless you step into the fire. And that’s what he wants: the chance.

Gaethje framed beating Topuria by knockout himself, as something almost unreal and even joked that he’d start believing life is a “simulation” because that outcome would be that “crazy”. So what does this mean for retirement? Here’s where Justin Gaethje drew his line.

He laughed off getting boxed into promises about money, then made it clear: “If I knock out Ilia Topuria, I’m sure I would keep fighting.” But he also drew a boundary around damage. The UFC veteran has been blunt about not letting his career end with repeated traumatic brain injuries. In his words, “If I lost by knockout to a bicycle in between, then I would be done. But I am not allowing myself to get these traumatic brain injuries. ”

So, the upside for Justin Gaethje is clear. If he pulls off the upset, it flips the lightweight picture and cements one of the strangest late-career surges in recent memory. But according to a former lightweight champion, taking on Ilia Topuria might not be that easy for ‘The Highlight’!

Justin Gaethje warned about Illia Topuria’s “dynamite” power

Frankie Edgar’s read on this matchup cuts through the hype and lands somewhere more uncomfortable: belief with boundaries. He’d love to see Justin Gaethje pull the upset, but he isn’t pretending the hill isn’t steep. And that tension fits this fight perfectly.

In a conversation with MMA Junkie, Edgar said, “I think Justin, just based on the type of fighter that he is, he could put anybody away. He has the power and the grit and the ba— to stand there and swing with anybody. So yeah, I do think it’s a possibility. If you weigh the odds, the odds are definitely in Topuria’s favor. He’s got dynamite in his hands. He’s super technical.”

But here’s where Edgar drew the line between them. He didn’t say Gaethje lacks technique. He said the difference is cleanliness. Topuria’s strikes arrive on balance, with fewer wasted steps. That’s why Edgar framed it as a “tall mountain to climb,” even while rooting for his friend to get his hand raised and walk away with a storybook ending.

Edgar also echoed what a lot of coaches whisper about Topuria right now: he might be the best pure boxer in the UFC. The former champ described how Topuria “looks different than everyone else,” noting his balance, foot position, and how he sits down on punches without loading up. That combination, natural power layered with timing and speed, is why Topuria has knocked out Volkanovski, Holloway, and Charles Oliveira in his last three wins.

So where does this leave Justin Gaethje, really? Not at the edge of a quiet fade-out, but staring down one last, very loud fork in the road. A 37-year-old interim champ knocking out an unbeaten UFC king would be the kind of ending fighters dream about but rarely get. In that scenario, ‘The Highlight has already laid out the plan: he keeps going.