Justin Gaethje Picks Up Risky Challenge Amid UFC 319 Fight Rumors

UFC lightweight star Justin Gaethje is at a point in his career where he’s going to take unnecessary fights. ‘The Highlight’ either wants a title shot or maybe a non-title fight if it can significantly add to his bank account. Meanwhile, middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis would send fans into a frenzy after he claimed that Gaethje would be fighting next month when he headlines UFC 319.

“The co-main event is Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje,” said Dricus du Plessis while starting speculations in the fight community. It’s not a title fight, but a fight against Paddy Pimblett will make sure that the payout will be great. Both fighters are gunning for the title, and hence, ‘Stillknocks’ claimed that they will be competing in a title eliminator bout. However, Dricus du Plessis backtracked shortly after starting the rumors, and it seems like he could be telling the truth this time.

Justin Gaethje doesn’t look like he’s in a fight camp, as he was seen taking on a so-called ‘Surfboard Wrestling Challenge’. The Celebrity Surf Series TV show has featured several stars from various walks of life, but since a UFC star arrived on the show, the host, Austin Keen, added a bit of a wrestling segment to the episode, and Gaethje seemed like he was having a great time indeed.

If the rumors of his fighting were to be true, Justin Gaethje would have been in the camp, preparing for Paddy Pimblett. Also, surfing is quite a risky activity, given that ‘The Highlight’ could have injured himself. So, he may have wanted to jeopardize a big fight with less than a couple of months to go for the PPV.

However, if the rumors were to be true, this act would have been Justin Gaethje’s way of retaliating against Dana White‘s co-main event plans against Paddy Pimblett. After all, he claims to be owed a title fight after three straight wins. While we can only speculate about that for now, Gaethje recently shared a few words about his wish to fight Ilia Topuria, so let’s take a look at that front.

Ilia Topuria is ‘the big name’, Justin Gaethje admits

For those who claimed Ilia Topuria is known only for his alleged impersonation of Conor McGregor, UFC 317 showed them that he’s the real deal. His last three fights have proved his mettle and have uplifted him to become one of the top stars in the promotion right now, period. Justin Gaethje acknowledges that and wants to get a piece of the Georgian-Spaniard UFC champion, and of course, finish him like ‘El Matador’ has been doing to his friends.

“Topuria is the big name right now,” Justin Gaethje told Austin Keen. He further added, “Cocky. I would love to knock him out,” admiring the lightweight champion’s personality. It’s important to note that this interview took place before UFC 317. As such, Gaethje also claimed that he was hoping to see a knockout in the main event. And voila! A knockout was what the fans got, and that too, in spectacular fashion.

There is currently no word on what Justin Gaethje will do next from the UFC. There is no doubt that two knockout machines like ‘The Highlight and Ilia Topuria are a fight that fans would love to see, and some key figures like Chael Sonnen have expressed a keen interest in watching how this potential fight pans out. However, ‘The American Gangster’ still believes that it’s Arman Tsarukyan next, who still hasn’t gotten his chance after missing out on UFC 311. So it depends on what Dana White does in the coming months.