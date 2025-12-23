Justin Gaethje Puts Fans in Doubt for UFC 324 After Former Champ Submits Him in Training

Justin Gaethje no longer has to worry about retiring because he got what he wanted. He’s making his return to headline UFC 324, as Dana White has pitted him against the Scouser, Paddy Pimblett. Although it’s not for the undisputed title, it’s still a big deal, a fight towards the tail end of ‘The Highlight’s career for the interim belt. However, fans are worried that he might jeopardize his shot at the belt.

It’s off-season for the UFC, with no more events remaining for the remainder of 2025, but the toil in the gym is on for both lightweight stars. Justin Gaethje shared instances from his training sessions on YouTube, snippets of which surfaced on X. In a video posted on that platform, the former interim lightweight champion was seen duking it out on the mats with his teammates, including Kamaru Usman.

It appeared as if somebody had challenged Kamaru Usman to try to submit Justin Gaethje. He seemed really serious while making his call about what would happen if he and ‘The Highlight’ had been on the ground.

“I would 100 percent finish you there,” Kamaru Usman predicted.

Justin Gaethje

When the challenge commenced on the mats, with Kamaru Usman having the arm triangle locked in, he gave a good squeeze. Justin Gaethje tried to jump out of it, but he failed. After a few seconds, ‘The Highlight’ finally gave up his attempt and tapped out. While this looked like a fun little banter between the two teammates, fans were not happy with Gaethje.

The Buzz Around Justin Gaethje’s Next Move

“I am concerned about his chances of winning the interim belt,” a fan wrote on X.

Justin Gaethje was very adamant about getting a title shot. He is not willing to go on another run for the title because he’s not getting any younger. He had already mentioned being at the end of his journey back in 2023. As such, fans were hoping that he’d be serious about his opportunity at UFC 324. Paddy Pimblett is entering his prime, and after what the fans saw in the video clip on X, they believe he might get the better of Gaethje.

“Imagine what Paddy would do,” said another fan.

Paddy Pimblett has shown his ground game skills in the UFC, having three submission wins to his name in the promotion. On the other hand, Justin Gaethje has never won a fight with his grappling skills, which has fans believing that ‘The Baddy’s got his number. On the other hand, some believe that this notion is far-fetched.

Paddy Pimblett

“Aint no way you comparing Paddy’s strength to usman,”

Kamaru Usman started his combat career with amateur wrestling and has an NCAA background. He has shown effective use of his ground game, showing his strength, and even has a submission win to his name. So, maybe comparing him to Pimblett isn’t a wise thing to do.

“People literally forgot who TF Kamaru Usman really is.”

Kamaru Usman’s three-fight losing skid had put him out of the title conversation for a while before he came back in the discussion following his win over Joaquin Buckley. Fans have reminded those who undervalue ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ that he’s not yet done fighting and still operates at the highest level inside the Octagon.

“Highly unlikely Gaethje lays on his back and willingly allows paddy to put him into a submission.”

In the video clip, Kamaru Usman is seen taking his position on the ground because they’re training. In an actual fight against Paddy Pimblett, things won’t be this way. Gaethje and the Liverpool native would be scrambling to gain control over each other.

“Islam is going to submit him too. Any great wrestler with a crazy squeeze will get this all day.”

However, some fans believe that Gaethje has a weakness against ground game experts. Fighters like Islam Makhachev and others known for their strength, according to the fight community, are most likely to tap ‘The Highlight’ out.

“Nothing. That was just the weight difference.”

Well, there are still fans who do not believe it’d be so easy for Paddy Pimblett to beat Justin Gaethje. Now, competing against Kamaru Usman is a whole other ball game. After all, the former welterweight champion is a much bigger athlete.

We’re just over a month from the first numbered event of the UFC-Paramount era. But looking at Gaethje’s training clip, are you worried like some of the other fans? Let us know in the comments.