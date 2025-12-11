Justin Gaethje Rejects Arman Tsarukyan’s Aid for Paddy Pimblett Fight Over One Reason

Essentials Inside The Story Justin Gaethje turns down Arman Tsarukyan's help for one simple reason

Gaethje explains why training with Arman would not be 'smart'

A former UFC champion is worried for Justin Gaethje against Paddy Pimblett

As Justin Gaethje prepares for one of the most high-stakes fights of his career, an interim lightweight title clash with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, the offers to help are rolling in. And one of them came from an unexpected source, Arman Tsarukyan, a man many believe has what it takes to be a future champion himself. But instead of excitement, Gaethje saw something else.

Why would one of the division’s most dangerous contenders offer to help him beat Pimblett? And why now, when Tsarukyan is still fuming from being passed over for this very title shot? Those questions set the stage for Gaethje’s response on Submission Radio, where he made it clear that this was an invitation he wouldn’t be accepting.

In a clip of his interview shared on X by Red Corner MMA, the interviewer asked Gaethje directly about Tsarukyan wanting to help him train. Gaethje didn’t hesitate. Yes, he saw it. And no, he wasn’t buying the spirit of generosity that Tsarukyan framed it with.

According to him, “Yeah, I saw that. That’s I would say that from my perspective, that was more of him trying to go against Paddy rather than help me.”

In other words, Arman Tsarukyan’s offer wasn’t about elevating Justin Gaethje. It was about sinking ‘The Baddy’. But even if the intentions were pure, Gaethje explained he wouldn’t make sweeping changes this late in his career.

He said, “But, you know, I’m not going to go and start making drastic changes in my training camps when it comes to getting ready for these fights. And I trust the team that I have. I will bring in training partners. But ultimately, I’m not going to bring in guys that I’m probably and possibly gonna fight in the future. I have nothing against him, he’d be a great training partner, but ultimately, I might have to fight him one day. So that’d be not smart.”

Bringing in training partners is normal. Bringing in someone he may have to fight? Not a chance. Yet, Tsarukyan’s offer didn’t come out of nowhere. The Armenian contender has been loudly frustrated since being left out of the interim title picture, especially with Pimblett, whom he openly mocked, being awarded the shot instead.

He didn’t hide his feelings, telling ESPN, “But I hope Justin is going to beat his a– and we’re going to forget about Paddy for all our lives. They give him easy fights because they know he’s going to lose to (lightweight champion) Ilia (Topuria).”

Maybe that’s why Justin Gaethje isn’t thinking about division politics. He’s thinking about the possibility that after Pimblett, Tsarukyan might be next. And why sharpen the sword of a man who may soon stand across the cage from you? However, according to a former champion, there might be a gap in ‘The Highlight’s arsenal that may come back to haunt him in his clash against ‘The Baddy’!

Aljamain Sterling claims Justin Gaethje’s “jiu-jitsu is nonexistent” with a bold critique

What happens if Justin Gaethje gets the fight he wants on the feet, only to end up on the mat? According to Aljamain Sterling, that’s where the real danger lies, not in Paddy Pimblett’s hype, but in a hole Gaethje has carried for years. On a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sterling didn’t sugarcoat a thing. He argued that Gaethje’s jiu-jitsu simply isn’t at a championship level.

In Sterling’s own words, “It’s non-existent. I’m sure Justin Gaethje would admit that his jiu-jitsu is nonexistent. I don’t even know if he actually goes to jiu-jitsu class. He better for this fight. I swear to God, if this guy gets submitted with a rear-naked choke, I’m going to be pis–d.”

Is that harsh? Maybe. But does he have a point? Gaethje’s two title-fight losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira both ended by choke. And Pimblett? As per Tapology, eleven of his career wins have come by submission. That’s enough to make even Gaethje’s biggest supporters shift a little in their seats.

Still, Sterling balanced the criticism with optimism. The Justin Gaethje of today, he argued, is not the reckless berserker who fought ‘The Eagle’. He sees a smarter athlete now, someone who uses his wrestling defensively, picks his shots wisely, and doesn’t willingly march into chaos.

And that’s what makes this matchup so fascinating. Arman Tsarukyan sees Paddy Pimblett as a prop the UFC is pushing. Sterling sees submission danger written in bold letters. Yet Gaethje sees only one thing, a belt he believes should have been his long ago.

So, what version of ‘The Highlight’ will walk into UFC 324? The smarter, disciplined veteran, or the old gunslinger who let chaos decide his fate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!