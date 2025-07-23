Justin Gaethje Reveals Retirement Plan Involving Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, & UFC White House Event

Are we on the brink of another major retirement in the lightweight division following Dustin Poirier? It sure seems that way. Remember when Justin Gaethje warned the UFC he’d hang up the gloves if they didn’t grant him a title shot? Well, ‘The Highlight’ is back with another powerful message. This time, he’s opened up about his retirement plans, but not before calling out two of the most electrifying contenders in the division.

Talking to ESPN, Justin Gaethje laid out his ambitious retirement plan, which not only includes Ilia Topuria but also Max Holloway. He stated, “I’m hoping to do that again, and then, uh, do something amazing. Uh, best case scenario: best chapter of my book. Uh, if it happens, I will believe this is a simulation. But I beat Topuria this year, defend it against Holloway on the White House lawn, and retire with the BMF and the championship belt.”

Pretty ambitious from Justin Gaethje, considering the lightweight division is currently facing a contender dilemma. Why? Well, with Max Holloway retiring Dustin Poirier, ‘Blessed’, has now climbed to #4 in the lightweight rankings, just above Gaethje. But that’s not all. Arman Tsarukyan is pushing for a fight against Ilia Topuria. As for ‘El Matador’ himself, he’s eyeing not only Islam Makhachev but also a historic triple belt run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the top contenders in the lightweight division heating up, the UFC may have sidelined Justin Gaethje, despite his recent win over Rafael Fiziev. It must be noted that the UFC CEO Dana White didn’t like ‘The Highlight’s retirement tone. When asked about Gaethje’s words at UFC 317 presser, White, in a rather irritated tone, said, “If you’re thinking about retiring, you know how I feel about that: You should probably retire.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Island (@mma.island) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For someone who’s never shied away from a fight, it was bizarre to hear Dana White speak that way about Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ has taken on all comers without complaint, and yet the one time he has asked for a title shot, he is being brushed aside. In the same conversation, Gaethje has questioned his position under the leadership of Dana White.

Justin Gaethje feels he’s being deliberately snubbed from the title picture

Weeks ago, Dricus Du Plessis revealed in an interview that the UFC is trying to book Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett as the co-main event for UFC 319. This revelation spread like wildfire, and speculation was further fueled by the absence of any officially announced co-main event for the card. As the rumours spread like wildfire, fans demanded action, and Justin Gaethje has finally revealed the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Absolutely not [I don’t see him as my next opponent],” Gaethje told ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto. “If that’s the route that they want me to take, I don’t believe they need me anymore. … I know that sounds petty, or whatever, but I’m No. 3 [ranked], 3-1 in my last four… So if [their algorithm and math] tells them just to use me until I get beat, then I’m going to have to reevaluate what I’m doing here.”

With UFC 318 now in the books, Justin Gaethje finds himself in a tough spot, as Dana White has expressed interest in booking a Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria rematch at 155 lbs. The lightweight division is in chaos right now, but one thing is certain: action-packed fights are guaranteed.