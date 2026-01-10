Justin Gaethje’s Coach Admits Arman Tsarukyan Is “Most Deserving” of Ilia Topuria Title Shot

“It’s difficult to even trust him again,” Ilia Topuria went off against Arman Tsarukyan while defending his UFC 324 snub. However, not everyone is on the same page as Dana White or the UFC regarding the decision, particularly Justin Gaethje’s coach, Trevor Wittman.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That doesn’t come as a surprise after Arman Tsarukyan blazed the Octagon with his November 21 win against Dan Hooker. Yet, an interim lightweight title fight is set to feature Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje as a precursor to a shot against Topuria. Wittman offered his balanced, fresh perspective as he addressed the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Trevor Wittman backs Arman Tsarukyan as he lauds Justin Gaethje

Trevor Wittman recently joined ESPN MMA for an interview, where the conversation naturally steered to the injustice of the interim title fight. Wittman stunned the viewers with an unlikely ally, as he quipped, “The whole thing is, we all know this industry from a ranking standpoint. Arman, I do think, is the most deserving. Who knows what went on behind the scenes back there?”

Apparently, such industry snubs are something he is accustomed to. But with Arman Tsarukyan’s 5-fight win streak and one-sided display of domination, his absence from the title scene catches the eye more. However, sheer merit or rankings aren’t always enough in the UFC scene, as even Islam Makhachev insisted.

That’s exactly why Coach Wittman felt Gaethje earned his position as the interim title contender, despite Tsarukyan being better on paper. “I don’t think this is a favor to Justin at all. I think this is something that was earned, and from the way he fights,” Wittman argued, denying that UFC handed Gaethje the fight on the pure basis of his popularity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, it is the thrill and excitement that ‘The Highlight’ commands every time he enters the Octagon. Evidently, in his BMF title fight against Max Holloway, he refused to play it safe, curating one of the most intense 5-round bouts ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“So was the strategy to go out there and be sharp and precise? No, it was like, go out there and give an entertaining fight. Go out there, have fun,” Wittman explained, even as Holloway managed a KO in the nick of time.

Even against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Gaethje far from backed down, delivering some of the heaviest blows in UFC history. That goes on to show ‘The Highlight’s dedication to the sport as he trades a leg and an arm to increase entertainment value. And that’s exactly what Gaethje is set to do in his bout against Pimblett, even as retirement looms on the other side.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC 324 is not a retirement fight, but could very well be Gaethje’s last

Coach Wittman took the MMA community by surprise as he shared Justin Gaethje’s retirement plans if the interim title fight doesn’t go in his favor. However, if Gaethje does win the interim LW title, he wouldn’t hesitate to go head-to-head against Ilia Topuria, ending his UFC career with a bang.

However, the UFC 324 bout is more than just a retirement fight, with Gaethje intent on closing the chapter on his UFC career with a lasting legacy. As Wittman would quote it, Gaethje is “not letting go,” but rather refining a persona that would be relevant and exciting for generations to come.

“We had those conversations—a lot of guidance and mentorship from me—about sticking to who you are, sticking to your values. It wasn’t about money. I knew where my position was,” Coach Wittman shared. That involves going out there, putting on his showmanship gloves, and leaving the Octagon with resounding confidence, regardless of the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, at the ripe age of 37, they have to be more intentional with their approach to Gaethje’s UFC career, as Wittman explained to ESPN MMA. So, do you think Gaethje has earned his shot at the LW title? Or would Arman Tsarukyan still be a nice exchange? Comment below.