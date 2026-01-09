Justin Gaethje Set To Retire After UFC 324 On Only One Condition

“If I’m not going to fight for the title, I’m just going to hang up my gloves,” Justin Gaethje had controversially hinted at his retirement earlier this year. However, while that didn’t come to fruition, recent comments from his coach seem to have reignited those talks with Gaethje possibly making his last run at UFC 324.

Only last year, Gaethje’s retirement plan involved ambitions at both a title shot and a BMF belt fight against Max Holloway at the White House event this year. Conversely, those talks have taken on a more nuanced tone, as coach Trevor Wittman addressed the big question.

UFC 324 could be Justin Gaethje’s last run

Speaking with ESPN MMA, Trevor Wittman lifted the cloud of mystery that shrouded Gaethje’s retirement, as he opened up on their intent. “If we don’t win this fight, we’re not going on. Like, we’re not going to go out there and be a gatekeeper and look at money fights and stuff like that,” he stated matter-of-factly.

Even though Wittman acknowledged Gaethje’s ambitious nature and his heart, he understands the physical toll of having an MMA career at his level. “He would fight over and over and over, but he knows he’s got to be there for the family. He’s got to be smart and take care of his health,” he explained.

However, Wittman stated that if the interim title fight with Paddy Pimblett goes Gaethje’s way, they’d go for a title shot against Ilia Topuria. That, according to Wittman, has more to do with intentional goal-setting in UFC, focusing on “one fight at a time.” Should the tables turn, however, Gaethje’s retirement is set in stone.

“It gets to a point where we hit that roadblock—there’s no way we can overcome those roadblocks anymore. He’s 37 years old, and we want to be smart. We’re not going to be the guy out there trying to fight for money, trying to chase cash for trauma,” Wittman explained the logistics of Gaethje’s UFC career.

But Gaethje is not ready to hang up his gloves without one last shot at realizing his UFC dreams, despite rising speculation online. And Wittman is there to support the fighter every step of the way. “I care about his health, but I also care about his goals. He is goal-driven, and that guy’s ready to go out there, gather another belt, and then go out there and gather the real belt after that,” Wittman added.

And Coach Wittman understands the stakes this fight holds, which could very well be Gaethje’s last UFC bout ever.

UFC 324 is a career crossroads for Justin Gaethje

While Coach Wittman understands the implications of the interim title bout, he made it clear that the bout against Paddy Pimblett is less a retirement fight and more a career-defining moment for Gaethje.

“This is not a retirement fight… When it comes to retirement fights, anybody going in on a retirement fight is going to win one out of ten times because you’re already letting go. He’s not letting go,” Wittman shared with ESPN MMA. He continued, “We had those conversations—a lot of guidance and mentorship from me—about sticking to who you are, sticking to your values. It wasn’t about money. I knew where my position was.”

As Wittman emphasized, the stakes of the interim fight are just as high as any other fight in Gaethje’s career. In fact, with his legacy at risk, Gaethje is not ready to let go of his spark. Clearly, even talks of his retirement cannot sway him from his goal of providing the most value and entertainment to his fans in each one of his fights.

