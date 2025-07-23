Justin Gaethje Willing to Cut Ties With Dana White’s UFC if Forced to Fight Paddy Pimblett

The lightweight landscape has seen a dramatic shift since Islam Makhachev vacated the 155-lb title. Since then, Ilia Topuria picked up the belt after his devastating KO of Charles Oliveira. Several names are in the mix to challenge for the lightweight title: Arman Tsarukyan and even Paddy Pimblett. Among all these, one contender feels they’re being sidelined. That person is Justin Gaethje .

“I love fighting for the UFC and I’d never want to fight somewhere else, but I’m not just going to throw my legacy away for anybody.” Justin Gaethje is clear and direct about his future in the UFC. He even stated that he’d retire if he doesn’t get a shot at the lightweight title next. It’s been a long road for ‘The Highlight’ ever since his debut at The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale. He’s twice fought for the title, has won the interim title, and has also reigned briefly as the BMF champ. But now Gaethje wants a crack at Topuria. The man in his way? Paddy Pimblett, it would look like, since the Scouser was invited to face off against ‘El Matador’ over Tsarukyan and Gaethje.

On being asked by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on whether he’d be willing to face ‘The Baddy’, Gaethje replied: “No, absolutely not. I mean, if that’s the route that they want me to take, then I don’t believe that they need me anymore. I know that sounds petty or whatever, but I’m number 3, I’m three and one in my last four. The champion was calling to fight me. They vacated. They bring a new guy in and give a guy that’s 2-2 to fight. So, if their algorithm and their math tells them just to use me until I get beat, then I’m gonna have to really re-evaluate what I’m doing here.”

However, not everyone believes that Justin Gaethje can get the next title shot against the lightweight champion. Let’s see what Chael Sonnen and Michael Bisping had to say about it.

UFC analysts don’t believe Justin Gaethje will be the next lightweight title challenger

Talking to Dave Schmulenson on the Makeshift podcast, ‘The American Gangster’ weighed in on Justin Gaethje’s future in the UFC. According to Sonnen, Gaethje’s last four fights had two title fights – the fights for the BMF title against Dustin Poirier, which he ended up winning by KO, and the one at UFC 300 against Max Holloway, which he lost via a buzzer-beater KO.

‘The Bad Guy’ said, “I had really great concern just purely as a fan when Gaethje was announced against Max at UFC 300. And my concern was whether or not the title would be contested. And it was!……. So they contested the title. And when Justin speaks of my last four, and here’s what I have done, and I have to just remind him, two of those were title matches.” So, to Sonnen, another title shot for Gaethje seemed like a distant possibility.

Bisping had a similar opinion as well. But according to him, Dana White and Co. might not decline a fight between Gaethje and Pimblett. Taking to his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ said, “So, there’s on-paper big opportunities for Justin Gaethje. I just don’t know if any of them will materialize. Because yeah, Ilia might call him out, but I don’t think he will. I think if he calls out Paddy, they’ll probably make that fight.” But what do you think? Should Gaethje fight Pimblett to get to the title shot?