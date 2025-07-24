Justin Gaethje’s Retirement Condition Explained as Dana White Faces UFC Dilemma

Could another major retirement be looming in the lightweight division after Dustin Poirier’s exit? All signs point to yes. Let’s not forget—Justin Gaethje made it clear that if the UFC didn’t give him a shot at the title, he’d seriously consider walking away from the sport. However, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen feels there’s one condition that could force Gaethje to take that decision. The question on everyone’s mind now is who gets the next shot at Ilia Topuria after his stunning rise to two-division dominance at UFC 317. Fresh off a short but impressive featherweight title run, Topuria cemented his legacy by knocking out Charles Oliveira.

Three names have emerged as frontrunners for Ilia Topuria’s first lightweight title defense: Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, and Paddy Pimblett. When Topuria and Pimblett squared off in the Octagon, the excitement surrounding “The Baddy” landing the next shot surged significantly. If Pimblett gets the decision over Gaethje, Sonnen believes this could push Gaethje to hang up his gloves for good. Sonnen asserts that the 36-year-old believes it should be either him or Tsarukyan stepping into the title fight next. During a discussion on his YouTube channel, he laid out his candid views on the entire situation.

Sonnen said, ” Now it’s important you understand that. Really important. The whole key here is that you understand that. Because what Gaethje is saying is not if I don’t get a title fight, I’m angry. And that’s going to come with consequences. That’s not what he’s saying. He’s saying that if a title fight goes to somebody that isn’t him or Tsarukyan that then and therefore this will not be a merit-based system. And that is something I don’t want to be part of. And you got to really understand that message because it makes it makes it a lot more fair, doesn’t it?” In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, even Daniel Cormier weighed in on Justin Gaethje’s latest remarks.

Cormier believes Justin Gaethje isn’t bluffing when he says he’d rather retire than face someone like Paddy Pimblett in a title eliminator. The former double champ is right to be concerned; he knows the UFC could very well call his bluff and move forward without him. The lightweight division is packed with exceptional fighters right now. Ultimately, it’s up to the UFC to decide who gets the next shot at glory. For Gathje, staying ready is just the beginning; he has a dream scenario set up for himself.

Justin Gaethje gives an update about his retirement fight for the fans

Justin Gaethje might have warned the UFC he’d hang up the gloves, but he is back with another powerful message. This time, he’s opened up about his retirement plans, but not before calling out two of the most electrifying contenders in the division. It seems the former BMF title holder doesn’t just want to leave. He wants to face two of the most toughest fighters in the division. In a recent interview with ESPN, Justin Gaethje revealed his bold retirement roadmap. His dream fight features not just a showdown with Ilia Topuria, but also a potential clash with Max Holloway before he hangs up the gloves for good.

Gaethje said, “I’m hoping to do that again, and then, uh, do something amazing. Uh, best case scenario: best chapter of my book. Uh, if it happens, I will believe this is a simulation. But I beat Topuria this year, defend it against Holloway on the White House lawn, and retire with the BMF and the championship belt.” Justin Gaethje’s plan is certainly ambitious, especially given the current logjam in the lightweight contender race. With Max Holloway retiring Dustin Poirier in spectacular fashion, “Blessed” has surged to No. 4 in the lightweight rankings—just ahead of Gaethje.

The race among lightweight contenders is heating up, and it looks like the UFC has stealthily sidelined Justin Gaethje. However, the 36-year-old is convinced that he deserves the next opportunity. However, UFC CEO Dana White made some surprising comments about Gaethje’s retirement claims. The 55-year-old said, “If you’re thinking about retiring, you know how I feel about that: You should probably retire.” For a fighter known for never backing down, it was surprising—almost strange—to hear Dana White speak about Justin Gaethje in that tone. Do you think Justin Gaethje will get the title shot next in his career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.