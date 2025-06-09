Justin Gaethje’s Team Threatens Retirement After Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira Fight

“I won 3 out of my last 4, only losing in an exhibition fight. I have to fight for the belt. I am ready,” Justin Gaethje posted on X, making his ambitions clear following his UFC 313 win. While his momentum was briefly halted by Max Holloway at UFC 300, Gaethje believed his second victory over Rafael Fiziev should be enough to earn him another shot at the lightweight title he’s long chased but never claimed.

‘The Highlight’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, once told MMA Junkie, “That’s what I think he should do, but in reality, this game leaves people behind. And I don’t want this game to leave him behind.” Now, with Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira booked for UFC 317 for Islam Makhachev’s vacant belt, The Dominance MMA CEO is unhappy with how things have played out for his fighter.

Justin Gaethje would consider retirement if he gets denied the UFC 317 winner

Justin Gaethje has clearly been upset with the UFC brass for not providing him with a title shot after he accepted the fight against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, following Dan Hooker’s withdrawal due to a hand injury. However, Ali Abdelaziz now reveals that Gaethje might consider hanging up the gloves if he doesn’t get the chance to fight either Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira next.

Ali told Submission Radio, “Justin Gaethje fights the winner. He won three of his last four. He saved the UFC two times. They needed him, and he was there. That guy did so much for the sport, and if anyone said he doesn’t deserve it. And he said, ‘I’m not gonna fight for the title, I’m just gonna hang up my gloves.”

The former interim lightweight champ is now 36 years old and nearing the end of his career. So, it’s understandable that he’d want one last shot at the gold before seriously considering retirement. Having served the UFC for nearly a decade, Gaethje has poured everything into the sport. And, according to Ali Abdelaziz, he’s been feeling a bit disrespected by the promotion in return.

Dominance MMA CEO added, “Sean [Shelby] is a very principled guy, and I never feel so strongly about this. And, he really told me this yesterday, and he really told me this yesterday. I was with him at the fight. He said ‘If I’m not gonna get a title shot. I feel disrespected. I love being a UFC fighter. I love the UFC. But, I feel like the UFC has to love me back.”

After the lightweight division crowns a new champion during International Fight Week, there’s a good chance Gaethje could get one final shot at the belt. He was also eyeing potential matchups with Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan. However, former UFC star Chael Sonnen believes the Arizona native deserves a title shot more than anyone, given his resume and years of dedication to the sport.

Chael Sonnen urges the MMA world to rally behind Gaethje’s title hopes

Justin Gaethje has earned a massive fanbase over the years with his all-action style and unforgettable performances. Much like Dustin Poirier, he’s now treated as a legend of the game. And perhaps his biggest fan is none other than ‘The Bad Guy’ himself, who believes the UFC’s beloved war machine deserves to finally get what he wants. At least once, for all the brutal wars he’s delivered inside the Octagon.

Sonnen told the Schmo, “Gaethje is 1-1 in his last two, just remind you that out of his last three, two of them were title fights. He believes he’s the number one contender. Gaethje believes, ‘I don’t have to do anything. I can sit here and wait’. Gaethje, at some point in his career, has the right to tell the decision makers, ‘We’re gonna do it my way’. He has never pulled that card yet. I feel like we, as the community, when it’s the only thing he ever asked for.”

‘The Highlight’, taking on Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira, promises to be an exciting matchup that fans eagerly await. Dustin Poirier earned his shot at Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 after knocking out Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. The UFC will likely offer Gaethje a similar chance.

Should Justin Gaethje fight for the belt next? Does he need to face contenders like Paddy Pimblett or Arman Tsarukyan first? Share your thoughts in the comments below.