Kai Kara-France Reveals Powerful Maori Ritual and Mother’s Gift Behind UFC 317 Clash With Alexandre Pantoja

The UFC is no stranger when it comes to fighters using pre-fight rituals to boost their spirits, so they can deal with their competition. Alex Pereira is the most notable practitioner of tribal spiritual practices. ‘Poatan’ wears a traditional feathered headdress and also paints his face at weigh-ins. Jiri Prochazka is another fighter who goes through Samurai rituals before a fight. And also, that list includes flyweight title challenger Kai Kara-France.

Kai is from New Zealand, and his background connects to the Maori people. Before his fights, he sticks his tongue out at weigh-ins. A lot of people see it and wonder what it means. Well, before his title fight with Alexandre Pantoja, he explained it. It’s not just for show. It ties back to his roots, and turns out, that’s what keeps him going in the cage.

Kai Kara-France explains his pre-fight rituals ahead of UFC 317 clash

Every time Kai steps on the scale, he wears a green necklace. You’ve seen him respecting it more than any possession he has. Turns out, the stone is called Pounamu. It’s this stone from the river back home in New Zealand. People wear it as jewelry, yeah, but for Kai, it’s way deeper.

Kai told UFC in an interview, “For those that don’t know what I wear on weigh-in day. I wear Pounamu, which is our natural taonga in Aotearoa, New Zealand. It comes only from our land. Which is a green stone, which is found in our lakes and rivers. And, it’s a beautiful material that we use for jewelry, and usually, you get given Taonga. So, that particular one was given to me by my mum.”

Kai further explained that the necklace is a symbol of strength and guidance from his ancestors. He says it helps him mentally before a fight. That look he gives—the wide eyes and tongue out—that’s called Pukana. It’s supposed to scare or challenge the guy across from him. And the dance he does sometimes? That’s the Haka, a Maori war dance descended through his ancestors.

‘Don’t Blink’ will be looking to bring all his spiritual, cultural, and emotional strength to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 317. He’s taking this challenge more seriously than ever—something that also ties into his cultural values. However, there’s one thing he ranks even higher than being a fighter or staying disciplined in his job.

Kai Kara-France ranks family as his priority over his work in the UFC

Kai is finally getting his shot at the title after facing multiple setbacks throughout his career. But everything changed when he knocked out Steve Erceg in the first round of his last fight. And now, he finds himself just inches away from Alexandre Pantoja. He believes that moment came from his cultural values and deep dedication to the sport. However, Kai has also made it clear that MMA doesn’t define him—it’s his roots and family that give him his true identity.

‘Don’t Blink’ further continued, “It’s my superpower. Me being Maori, and it’s what makes us unique. So, fighting in front of the world on the biggest stage. I want to bring my culture and my people with me. To let them know, that’s my identity. Fighting and being in the UFC is my work, my Mahi. But it’s not everything to me. What is everything to me is my Whanau (Family)”.

Family’s always been a big source of strength for athletes, and it’s no different for Kai as well. But he might be tapping into something even deeper this time. Not just support from loved ones, but real energy from his ancestors, too. He’ll need all of it when he steps in there with Pantoja. The champ has looked almost unbeatable so far, and honestly, it might take more than just skill to take that belt from him.

