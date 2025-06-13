Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya Grapple With Same Dilemma as UFC Retirement Looms

Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman both seem to be nearing the end of their runs in the sport. Yes, it might feel a bit awkward to fully grasp that, especially since it still feels like yesterday for many fans. But it’s been over five years since 2019, when ‘The Last Stylebender’ knocked out Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. The same goes for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, who claimed welterweight gold by defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 that very same year.

Both fighters have attained legendary status in their respective divisions, but it’s worth mentioning that Kamaru is 38 years old while Israel is 35. With both fighters facing a tough three-fight losing streak, it’s clear that their careers may be nearing a critical juncture. Despite their current status, the former champions are poised for numerous exciting opportunities once they hang up their gloves. There hasn’t been much insight into their post-UFC plans, and it appears both are somewhat hesitant about stepping into coaching at this moment.

Kamaru Usman & Israel Adesanya unsure about coaching after UFC retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Urijah Faber are two prominent figures in shaping the next generation of fighters—many of whom have risen to championship status, including Islam Makhachev and Cody Garbrandt. It looks like Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman have other plans in mind when they eventually hang up their gloves, rather than focusing on that particular path.

On a recent Freestylebender YouTube podcast, Kamaru Usman sparked an honest conversation by saying, “It’s a selfish journey. But the coach definitely, if everything is done right, and the chemistry is the way it should be, they reap that too, the benefits.” That prompted Israel Adesanya to ask, “Question! Everyone asks me sometimes after the fight—are you ever gonna be a coach? Do you think, or nah?”

Usman responded with an uncertain tone: “Well, the thing with that is, first and foremost, I never say never. But I don’t want—that’s not my [plan]—oh I wanna be a coach, that’s not my passion. No, I don’t want.” To which ‘Izzy’ agreed: “Me too.” Still, both admitted that while coaching isn’t their current passion, they wouldn’t rule out the possibility of crossing paths with the right talent one day—someone who might inspire them to pass down their knowledge.

The former 170 lbs champion added, “But, you know, you have so much knowledge and you’re held in such high regard, where you’re gonna run into a kid that’s gonna be like, ‘Bro.” Jumping in, the former two-time middleweight champ shared a similar thought, saying, “Bro, there’s going to be one or two low-level duds who are just gonna come…

It has to be acknowledged that Usman and Adesanya would make excellent coaches, especially since they already help several fighters during fight camps. Still, that’s a decision they’ll likely consider only after officially retiring from the sport. While ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ might not have his post-UFC plans figured out just yet, he does have some solid goals in mind while he’s still active in the promotion.

Usman wants to face Islam Makhachev and Dricus du Plessis in the future

Kamaru Usman is set to face Joaquin Buckley in the main event at UFC Atlanta, and it’s already shaping up to be a steep hill to climb. But the former welterweight king firmly believes he can reclaim his throne. Not only that, he has his eyes set on a future clash with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt and dreams of facing either Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev once UFC 319 wraps up in August.

During UFC Atlanta media day, Usman said, “Who wouldn’t buy a ticket to that? Former pound-for-pound and current pound-for-pound. I love Islam. Islam is a great fighter. I think that’s something that we’d both remember forever. Win [against Islam] and then go ahead and probably vacate, go up. Myself vs. Dricus Du Plessis, if he is the champion, or Khamzat Chimaev, too, if Dricus is no longer the champion, we do that.”

The Nigerian native is gunning for the top as he gears up for his comeback. He’s spot on—fans would flock like moths to a flame for every fight he’s mentioned. It’s a long shot that he’d snag the title and then jump up to middleweight to challenge the champ. Usman might just find himself in the octagon with the future lightweight champ if he racks up two swift wins.

Do you think Kamaru Usman might hang up his gloves if he takes a loss against Joaquin Buckley this weekend? Is he ready to mount a comeback and reclaim his spot at the pinnacle? Don’t hold back—drop your thoughts in the comments section below and let’s get the conversation rolling!