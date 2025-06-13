Kamaru Usman Dragged Into ‘Mental Battle’ After Being Put in Colby Covginton’s Shoes Ahead of UFC Atlanta

“I say it all the time…I would actually go, ‘Credit to Colby Covington. You need a great dance partner, and he was that. The tension from that first fight pushed me to prepare and train at my highest level,’” former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman said last year, acknowledging Covington’s role in bringing out the best in him. Usman and ‘Chaos’ clashed twice inside the Octagon, their rivalry marked by relentless trash talk, deep-seated animosity, and personal attacks.

Despite all the bad blood, Kamaru Usman prevailed in both matchups at times, humiliating for Colby Covington. Covington embraced the role of a pro-wrestling-style ‘heel,’ becoming one of MMA’s most controversial figures. But in doing so, he often crossed boundaries, even invoking the deaths of opponents’ family members to fuel his promos. While it made him a household name, it also earned him widespread disdain. His performances in the cage have also suffered; ‘Chaos’ is just 2–4 in his last six appearances, most recently falling to rising knockout artist Joaquin Buckley.

Now, in an ironic twist, ‘New Mansa’ is set to face Kamaru Usman this weekend at UFC Atlanta, marking ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s return after nearly two years away from competition. Once seen as an unstoppable force, Usman is now on a three-fight skid and, like Colby Covington, trying to find his footing again after losing his belt. Offering his thoughts on the fight and Usman’s current mindset, UFC veteran and ‘Chaos’s longtime ally Chael Sonnen drew parallels between the two men.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On his YouTube channel, Sonnen reflected on their past and highlighted the inner battle Usman must face:

AD

“So, that’s where you find yourself. And when you’re a champion and you’re truly willing to go through anybody, you get presented with obstacles that aren’t just physical—they’re mental too. What a mental battle Kamaru Usman is going to have to overcome to do damage to Buckley.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 286 – Edwards vs Usman Mar 18, 2023 London, UNITED KINGDOM Kamaru Usman reacts during his fight with Leon Edwards not pictured during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. London O2 Arena UNITED KINGDOM, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 20230318_kab_bk4_256

Joaquin Buckley has quietly become one of the most dangerous threats in the welterweight division. Since making a full-time move down from middleweight in 2023, the Missouri native has racked up a dominant six-fight win streak — turning heads with every performance.

With momentum firmly on his side, he’s now eyeing a shot at reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena, while also taking aim at Islam Makhachev, who is expected to make his welterweight debut soon. But before those matchups can materialize, Joaquin Buckley has a massive test ahead. He is focused on Kamaru Usman, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. A victory over the former champion wouldn’t just extend his win streak — it could catapult Buckley straight into the welterweight top five.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean Brady’s prediction for Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman

The upcoming UFC Atlanta main event featuring Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley is an exciting matchup. It brings together a skilled veteran and a rising star, showcasing two different fighting styles: top-notch grappling against powerful striking. On one side, we have a former NCAA standout, and on the other, there’s the dynamic and rapidly emerging ‘New Mansa’. Once a leading figure in the division, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ seems to have lost some of its former shine. He comes into this fight after losing three in a row and is stepping back into the Octagon after taking a break for 19 months.

During that period, the welterweight scene has changed, with fresh talent coming in and changing the dynamics of the division. Kamaru Usman is in a tough spot now, needing to protect his legacy as he faces a determined Joaquin Buckley. Buckley has already taken down some big names like Colby Covington, Stephen Thompson, and Vicente Luque, proving that he’s a serious contender.

The Missouri standout’s rise and momentum have caught the attention of fellow welterweight contender Sean Brady, who offered his prediction on The BradyBagz Show:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I am picking Buckley to win, but I think it’s gonna be a lot more competitive than people think. Usman’s only been knocked out one time in his career. Flash head kick by Leon. Buckley’s been knocked out multiple times, so there’s always that chance of Usman getting him out of there.” Brady added. “I just think that Buckley’s just gonna be a little bit too young, a little bit too physical, and just be able to stuff some of Kamaru’s takedowns.”

As UFC Atlanta approaches in just a few days, excitement is definitely on the rise. Do you think Kamaru Usman can surprise everyone with an impressive comeback, or is it Joaquin Buckley’s moment to shine? Who do you think will win and have their hand raised? Feel free to share your predictions in the comments!