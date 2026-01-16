Kamaru Usman Drawn Into Controversy After Brother Receives Extra Punishment for Failed UFC Drug Test

A murky update just days before the UFC Rio de Janeiro Fight Night 261 left fans scratching their heads. Apparently, Mohammed Usman had tested positive for testosterone, prompting UFC to pull the fight from the card. However, that was just the beginning of a far more fishy saga.

The tale begins with a simple drug test, except it didn’t turn out to be any other test. An out-of-competition sample collected through Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) on September 8, 2025, returned positive for a prohibited anabolic agent, testosterone, just days before the fight. While Valter Walker was left without an opponent for the Rio de Janeiro bout, the implications turned out to be more serious than most other suspensions.

As Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced on Friday, Usman was handed a 30-month suspension from fighting, which was 6 months more than the standard 2-year suspension. Turns out, Usman had used testosterone on multiple occasions before, including right before the Walker bout. Moreover, he also admitted to the use of the banned peptide BPC-157 earlier the same year.

While these allegations were enough to damage Usman’s reputation, the real twist of the story came when CSAD approached him. A statement released by the agency stated, “While Usman ultimately took responsibility for the above details,” CSAD stated. “He did not do so in a timely fashion and not until CSAD confronted him with evidence they had independently collected during a detailed investigation of his use of these multiple prohibited substances as well as his attempt to deceive CSAD with a false explanation.”

Therefore, the agency found it appropriate to add an extra 6-months to his suspension, which Usman has accepted. However, it is important to note that even accusations of this degree are not enough to expel the heavyweight from the UFC roster, despite a clear violation of trust. Usman’s actions created more problems for the UFC’s heavyweight division, given the paralyzing limbo the HW division has been in due to its lack of contenders.

But it’s not just the UFC suffering the consequences of Usman’s actions.

Kamaru Usman gets dragged into the Mohammed Usman suspension fiasco

Fans were quick to get talking as the news surfaced on the internet. The reaction was just as expected, with the MMA community not hesitating to throw jabs at the banned heavyweight. However, the matters took a turn for the worse as Usman’s older brother, Kamaru Usman, found himself in the mix.

“Kamaru is going to see an increase in drug tests,” one fan predicted. Another fan couldn’t help but toss digs at Kamaru Usman: “What’s hilarious is that his brother has pretty obviously used as well, but it’ll never come out.”

One user was more critical of Mohammed Usman for his mindless action: “Why would he do this to his brother? Bring shame and disgrace to the family and country and wildcats. He was such an inspiration to Nigeria. And people might start to wonder about his brother. Why do dopers feel that they won’t get caught? Why don’t they think about legacy[?].”

Indeed, ‘The Motor’, who last stepped inside the Octagon against Hamdy Abdelwahab in June of last year, has built a steady reputation within the UFC, despite recent inconsistencies. While that reputation is forever shattered, the conversation is steering over to the ‘common denominator’ behind these UFC law breaches.

“Investigate the common denominator @AliAbdelaziz00. The manger of all The dagestani rodents surprise surprise,” one user wrote. Mike Heck of MMA Fighting took a sharper blow at UFC, as he wrote, “Yowsers. The UFC not releasing him is actually more shocking than what Usman actually did here.”

Contrary to the sharp critique, one user wrote, “In martial arts we respect rules. This fighter dishonored sport. Good that UFC takes strong stand against cheating.” However, this ban could very much be the end of Usman’s UFC career, with the fighter being 39 when his suspension comes to an end.

Reflecting that sentiment, one fan wrote, “Mohammed Usman is pretty much done. His suspension begand October 9th 2025 and he won’t be eligible to fight until April 2028. He’lll be 37 in April. As if the UFC heavyweight division could be any worse than it is.” Another fan echoed similar thoughts, writing, “30 months? he better find another job. I mean he’s not good either. He won’t get into top 15, at least for the next 5 years. and he’s now 36 so.”

Despite the mixed reactions, one thing is clear: the suspension is more than just a cautionary footnote for the fighter, pulling family legacies, management figures, and the UFC’s own standards into the court of public opinion. Is the backlash justified, or have the fans taken it too far?