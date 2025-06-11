Kamaru Usman Eyes Islam Makhachev at the Expense of Jack Della Maddalena’s Downfall Before Eventual Retirement

Kamaru Usman might have bristled at the idea of a lightweight champ walking into his division in the past. However, Usman is no longer around. What remains is a veteran with nothing left to prove but possibly one last fight to chase. And if things go his way in Atlanta, that chase might lead him straight to Islam Makhachev, even if it comes at the cost of Jack Della Maddalena‘s momentum.

Usman’s respect for the former lightweight champion is deeply personal and even poetic. He’s not throwing shade or campaigning with callouts; he’s simply building the groundwork carefully, like a man who understands what he wants but isn’t asking for it. The Dagestani is on the rise, Jack Della Maddalena stands in his way, and Usman is watching.

If Della Maddalena falls, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ sees an open door. But it’s no longer just about championships; it’s about legacy and potentially one final ‘blockbuster’ moment. “I love Islam coming up,” Usman told Kevin Iole. “At one point, I probably would have been a little annoyed with it.”

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ further added, “I really love Islam and care for him. I think Islam vs. Jack is a fantastic fight. I don’t count Jack out. Jack is no easy out for anybody.” Kamaru Usman may no longer be the defending champion, but he still understands what distinguishes a true contender—and he isn’t discounting the man standing in Makhachev’s way.

Still, Usman can’t help but imagine what may happen next: the Dagestani winning the title, and the two of them fighting under the bright lights, both previous pound-for-pound champions standing across from each other. “I do think Islam has the ability to do it, but it’s not going to be easy,” Usman said.

“Fast forward—current pound-for-pound vs. former pound-for-pound—I think that’s a blockbuster. That would be a great outing to go out there and get a blockbuster before I sail off.” But before he can even dream about that, Usman must face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

It’s no warm-up, as Buckley is as dangerous as they come. But if ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins, the road map is suddenly clear: Buckley, Makhachev, and perhaps the curtain call he’s been waiting for. Not with a whisper, but rather a bang. However, like we said, Buckley is no easy fight. In fact, he, too, has set his eyes on the prize.

Joaquin Buckley hopes to earn a title shot after defeating Kamaru Usman

As Usman approaches his curtain call, Joaquin Buckley charges through the same doorway like a man with something to prove. It’s not just about defeating a former champion; it’s about going over the line.

‘New Mansa’ views his win over ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ as a statement rather than a stepping stone. The kind that demands the next welterweight title shot, regardless of Islam Makhachev’s plans. The problem? That plan is not entirely one-sided.

Makhachev is already on his way to a welterweight title opportunity after receiving Dana White’s verbal approval. But Buckley isn’t buying the hype. He’s skeptical of Makhachev’s long-term goals at 170 and believes the Dagestani isn’t built for the division, especially not to face him.

Joaquin Buckley reacts after the fight against Colby Covington at Amalie Arena.

Joaquin Buckley sees Islam’s move as a guest appearance rather than a takeover. “He’s not gonna outwrestle me, he’s not gonna submit me… and he definitely not gonna stand on the feet with me,” Buckley declared, sounding more like a potential champion than a man still hunting his shot.

And perhaps that is the unexpected twist that the UFC did not anticipate: Buckley wants to shatter the script, as he is done chasing the spotlight. Islam Makhachev may be the most decorated lightweight champion on his way up, but Buckley believes he is the true hurdle in this division. The one Islam will finally have to avoid or retire to escape.

So, while Islam Makhachev vs. Maddalena may headline next, Buckley is counting on his own performance versus Kamaru Usman to change everything. If he wins, there may not be an option left. The title shot will come through him—or not at all.