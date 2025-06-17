Kamaru Usman Gets Team Khabib’s Support as Islam Makhachev Gears Up for Jack Della Maddalena Title Fight

Momentum in MMA is a powerful thing, and Kamaru Usman has managed to redirect it in his favor. After three consecutive losses raised concerns about his future, Usman proved to the world that he is far from finished after his overwhelming performance against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta. And now, suddenly, he’s gone from a fallen king to a serious threat to anyone in the division. One that even Team Khabib Nurmagomedov is talking about.

Naturally, the conversation has switched from retirement speculation to possible title implications. Islam Makhachev is preparing to face current champion Jack Della Maddalena in a superfight that might define both of their careers. But lurking just beyond the spotlight is Usman, who has made it clear that he wants the winner.

He’s not looking for slow climbs or tune-up fights. He’s looking for the greatest possible clash right away—and for someone who formerly ruled the division with an iron grip, the demand isn’t unreasonable. Even Javier Mendez, Team Khabib’s head coach, recently acknowledged Usman’s rise and referred to him as one of Islam’s most dangerous competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yeah, he’s just right in line with JDM 100%,” Mendez said on Submission Radio. “And, you know, I think that all those guys are really trouble for everybody. Shavkat himself, Ian Garry… there’s so many guys in that division that Islam hasn’t fought either.” It’s a subtle but significant nod from a coach who rarely provides publicity to outsiders.

AD

If Mendez mentions ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ alongside names like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry, it’s because they’re actively watching him. Nonetheless, Mendez was quick to keep things grounded. “We need to get by JDM first… he’s not going to be an easy fight.” The respect for Jack Della Maddalena is real, and Team Makhachev understands that a possible Usman matchup is useless unless Islam overcomes the next obstacle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Submission Radio (@submissionradio) Expand Post

However, the fact that they are even considering Kamaru Usman’s name at this time speaks volumes. That post-Buckley performance obviously drew attention, even among the sport’s most calculated minds.

So, while there are no guarantees in the unpredictable welterweight category, one thing is certain: Kamaru Usman is back in the mix. And he is only willing to fight for the title, not even against a former champion, to earn a contention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kamaru Usman has no interest in fighting Belal Muhammad

For someone whose name is suddenly floating around the title picture again, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ seems to know exactly which fights to avoid. As speculation about potential matchups circulated in the post-fight chaos, one name stuck out: Belal Muhammad.

‘Remember The Name,’ a former champion, appears to be an ideal opponent in the highly competitive welterweight division. But when the idea was proposed to Usman, he didn’t hesitate to dismiss it with a cold, calculated jab. “Who?” he replied, allowing the resulting silence to speak louder than any analysis could.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was not a slip of the tongue or a moment of forgetfulness; it was intentional. Usman’s remark was not a casual dismissal but rather a clever play on Muhammad’s moniker, “Remember the Name.” By pretending not to know who he is, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ executed a sort of psychological warfare that fighters like him have mastered over the years.

It sent a clear message: Kamaru Usman isn’t just picking battles; he’s drawing a clear line between contenders and distractions. And, in his opinion, Belal Muhammad does not qualify as the former. But what do you think? Does he deserve to fight for the title? Let us know in the comments.