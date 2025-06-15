Kamaru Usman Hit With Bold Callout by Belal Muhammad Following His UFC Atlanta Win

“Who’s [Belal Muhammad]? Is it…?” said Kamaru Usman during the UFC post-fight press conference when asked about Belal Muhammad’s callout. “…Who is it… next… I forget it.” ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ fired verbal shots from the State Farm Arena, taking aim at the ‘Remember the Name’—ironically casting doubt on his relevance, as if to say fans barely remember him at all.

On a stacked UFC Atlanta card, the 38-year-old welterweight legend made his return to action after a 10-month layoff. Coming off three consecutive losses, Kamaru Usman silenced doubters with a massive comeback win, snapping Joaquin Buckley’s six-fight win streak using his trademark relentless pressure and dominant wrestling. Following the victory, Usman received a message of respect from Belal Muhammad, who posted “See you soon” on social media.

But instead of entertaining that matchup, Kamaru Usman appeared more interested in chasing a title shot—potentially eyeing the winner of a possible bout between Islam Makhachev and reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena. Still, Belal Muhammad isn’t letting go. Determined to settle unfinished business, he issued a challenge to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ via social media, making his intentions crystal clear:

“What I see—right? What I want—I want him to get on the mic and call me out. I think that’s the next one that makes sense. That’s the only fight that makes sense. If you’re talking about the division, we have history, you know? We’ve been going back and forth. It’s clearly a No. 1 contender fight. He’s calling for the belt at 185, 170—but I’m the number one. I’m still the guy at the top. So let’s do it. I think you could pick the date, pick the time, the place—and I’ll be ready for it, right?”

The rivalry between Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman didn’t start overnight—it dates back to last year. At the time, ‘Remember the Name’ was holding gold and made an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, co-hosted by Usman and bantamweight great Henry Cejudo. What was supposed to be a regular guest spot quickly turned into something else.

The welterweight division’s connection to all three fighters caused a rapid shift in energy. What began as a conversation turned into a heated ego battle over who truly ruled the division. According to reports, the tension boiled over into a physical altercation. The episode never aired. And if you believe Belal Muhammad’s version of events, things got personal—he claims he made Kamaru Usman “cry” during that encounter.

Kamaru Usman reacted to Belal Muhammad’s loss to Jack Della Maddalena

Up until just last year, Belal Muhammad was seen as one of the most dominant forces in the UFC. Riding an impressive 12-fight win streak, he appeared poised for a defining title reign. But everything unraveled during his very first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena. At UFC Montreal last month, Muhammad made a puzzling tactical choice—opting to stand and trade strikes with Della Maddalena instead of leaning on his trademark wrestling.

That decision proved costly. The gamble didn’t pay off, and Belal Muhammad lost the title at UFC 315. Adding to the uncertainty, ‘Remember the Name’s future in the welterweight division is now in question. With his occasional training partner Islam Makhachev officially making the jump to 170 and expected to fight for the title soon, Belal’s options have narrowed. He’s already stated that if Makhachev moves up, he’d consider shifting to middleweight to avoid the clash.

With so much in flux, Belal Muhammad ‘s once-promising reign now feels distant. But one person who isn’t reveling in his fall is longtime rival Kamaru Usman. On the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ addressed the situation directly,

“People get so invested in this game to where they think that I’m supposed to be happy because he lost,”Usman said. “Why would I be happy because he lost? I hadn’t fought him yet. Yes, me and him weren’t the best of friends, I’ll tell you that for sure, but that doesn’t mean I’m happy that he lost.”

With that said, what do you think is next for Kamaru Usman? Could Belal Muhammad still be in his sights, or is the Nigerian Nightmare setting his focus elsewhere in the welterweight division?