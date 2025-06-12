Kamaru Usman Loses to Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya as UFC Fighter Comes Clean on PPV Preference

There’s no denying Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley are approaching high-stakes territory at UFC on ESPN 69. ‘New Mansa’ is on a six-fight winning streak, while ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ remains a former champion with name value. However, this does not imply that everyone is tuned in. Even this big event is unimportant to some ranked UFC stars.

Joshua Van, who is now ranked 10th at flyweight, is one of them. The 23-year-old superstar does not spend all of his time watching fights. In fact, when asked by Ariel Helwani on the Ariel Helwani Show if he even watched a single fight of Brandon Royval, his upcoming opponent, he admitted it. “I don’t really watch fights.”

In fact, ‘The Fearless’ had to catch up after receiving the offer, rather than before. So, this surely made Ariel Helwani stir the pot and bring up this weekend’s card, headlined by Buckley and Usman, and as expected, Joshua Van’s response was telling: “Who’s fighting?”

He didn’t even know. That’s not a judgment on their abilities; it’s simply a reflection of who commands widespread attention. When asked which fighters he watches, ‘The Fearless’ did not hesitate: “I like watching when Adesanya and Conor and all those guys fight. I usually watch the big pay-per-views and stuff like that.”

This is where the UFC’s stardom gap becomes obvious. Even as Usman and Buckley strive to regain relevance, they don’t move the needle for everyone. Fighters like Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor continue to attract attention, whether they hold belts or not. Or even if they are in the spotlight or far away from it.

They are not just athletes; they are events. The ones, casuals, and up-and-comers alike actually mark their calendars for. However, it is equally possible that the 23-year-old didn’t get time from being the perfect family man that he is. But why do we say that? Well, that’s because his recent gesture literally showed how the flyweight manages to shine even outside the Octagon.

Joshua Van’s massive gesture for his mom after knockout win at UFC 316

It’s easy to forget that Joshua Van is only 23. After all, ‘The Fearless’ talks and fights like a seasoned veteran. Following his knockout victory at UFC 316, he not only got a career-defining opportunity against the No. 1 flyweight contender, but he also reminded everyone why he fights in the first place.

While others celebrated in clubs or on the court, Van was at home, arms full of flowers, ready to surprise the woman who had been there from the beginning. What followed was a scene that would soften even the most hardened fight fan. A new house, confetti in the air, balloons saying “Welcome Home,” and Van’s mother in complete shock.

Joshua Van stood tall, not as ‘The Fearless’ flyweight, but as a son who kept his promise of buying his mother a house of her own. For Van, everything comes back to purpose. The scene outside the Octagon felt as significant as anything within it. That level of clarity—knowing who you’re fighting for—cannot be taught.

And when he faces Brandon Royval later this month, that purpose could be his most effective weapon. Because in a sport based on grit and highlight clips, Joshua Van’s best move might’ve been a house key and a hug. What do you think? Will he shine in his next fight? Let us know in the comments.