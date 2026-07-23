Kamaru Usman vs Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian Nightmare’s Character in Main Event

On July 18, two former UFC champions faced off at UFC Fight Night 281 in Oklahoma City. For Kamaru Usman, MelBet global ambassador and one of the greatest welterweights in history, this night became another important milestone in his career. He moved up to middleweight and went five full rounds against Dricus Du Plessis, one of the top athletes in the division.

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The judges unanimously awarded the victory to Du Plessis. However, for Usman, the event became an important career milestone and a chance to test himself against one of the division’s strongest fighters once again. Usman overcame the toughest moments, continued to push the pace, and finished the bout on the attack. His performance once again highlighted the qualities that have defined Usman throughout his career: fighting spirit, professionalism, and the willingness to take on the toughest challenges.

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25 minutes against an experienced middleweight

Usman spent most of his career in the welterweight division, where he successfully defended his UFC title five times. In Oklahoma City, the Nigerian Nightmare faced a former champion from the 84 kg weight class.

The first round featured cautious work from a distance. Du Plessis used his jab and low kicks, while Usman looked for opportunities to close the distance and bring the fight into a rhythm that suited him. The toughest moment came in the second round when Du Plessis caught Usman’s takedown attempt with a jumping knee and followed up with a series of heavy strikes.

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Usman withstood the pressure. In the third round, he started landing more punches, and in the fourth, he delivered one of his strongest stretches of the fight. In the closing moments, Usman increased the pace, forced his opponent back to the fence, and landed several clean right hands. Before the final five minutes, his corner made the task clear: a finish was needed. Usman moved forward again and ended the fight with an active striking combination, finishing the fight on the front foot.

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After 25 minutes, the judges scored the contest 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46. For the former UFC champion, this fight became another important moment in an outstanding career that includes 21 career victories.

Kamaru Usman embraces tough challenges

After the fight, Usman accepted the judges’ decision without looking for justifications: “I have no excuses. I’m not used to being on this side.” These words once again highlighted the Nigerian Nightmare’s professionalism, as he has been a role model both inside and outside the octagon throughout his career.

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This approach is exactly what has made Kamaru Usman one of the most respected fighters of his generation. He is valued not only for his championship titles, but also for his ability to remain a professional in any situation, keep moving forward, and take on the toughest challenges.

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The story of Kamaru Usman reflects the values that MelBet shares with its ambassadors. In Usman’s case, these values include leadership, the will to win, and the ability to keep setting new goals. Five successful title defenses, years among the world’s best athletes, and a champion mindset have already secured his place in UFC history.