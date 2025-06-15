Kamaru Usman’s Limp Raises Alarm After UFC Atlanta Dodges Disaster With Joaquin Buckley

With fight night energy coursing through the walls of State Farm Arena, everything seemed set for a welterweight clash between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley. The crowd ecstatic, the lights turned on, and the main event all set. However, in an unusual twist that almost turned the evening into a PR nightmare, something unexpected—and extremely embarrassing—happened behind the scenes.

Joaquin Buckley was on his way to the arena, mentally locked in to face a former champion in the main event. But before he could land a punch or even enter the cage, chaos erupted right outside the arena’s doors. It was not a medical emergency. It wasn’t a disastrous weight-loss attempt. No, this one was on the people running the show.

So, what happened? Well, a viral video has revealed that ‘New Mansa’ was stopped by event security when attempting to enter the arena. The kicker? They didn’t know who he was.

Despite being the main event fighter, Joaquin Buckley was forced to explain himself in a tense, embarrassing interaction with personnel. It took a lengthy conversation—one that perhaps should not have occurred at all—before he was ultimately allowed in.

But by the end of the video, it can be seen that the mix-up didn’t seem to rattle him, and that’s crucial. After all, ‘New Mansa’ enters this bout on a six-fight winning streak, with his sights set on title contention.

Meanwhile, across the cage, Kamaru Usman is keen to return to glory following three consecutive defeats. This fight is more than just a test of skill; it’s a career turning point for both men, made even more dramatic by the odd buildup. But while Buckley did avoid disaster, the same cannot be said about ‘The Nigerian Nightmare,’ who may have picked up an injury.

Fans grow concerned as Kamaru Usman walks injured against Joaquin Buckley

While Buckley’s security checkpoint fiasco was amusing and ended without issue, a different type of concern arose when Kamaru Usman appeared backstage. Dressed in a neat suit and walking with the calm manner of a seasoned veteran, the former welterweight champion did not go unnoticed, but not for the reasons he may have planned.

Cameras caught ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ with a tiny but evident limp, which fans quickly picked up on. Just hours before what may be a career-saving fight, that small detail raised serious concerns. Several fans raised concerns in the popular video’s comments section. One wrote, “You ok? Why do you walk like that?” While another added, “He’s limping. Don’t know if it’s intentional or not.”

The suspicion immediately escalated as more fans chimed in, with one bluntly stating, “Bro’s walking like his knees hurt already.” It wasn’t obvious whether ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was hiding a new injury or simply dealing with old battle scars, but the optics did not inspire confidence.

Interestingly, while some were concerned about Usman, others were still angry about the previous security incident with Joaquin Buckley. The moment was not forgotten, with supporters continuing to criticize the venue’s security for what they regarded as negligence. “Fire the security guard who didn’t know Buckley is the main event,” one fan demanded, surprised that a headliner almost missed his own show. Another user shared relief that at least he was let in, “finally let Buckley in.”

Despite the controversy and probable difficulties, several fans remained excited. Comments like “Big dogs in the housee💯💯” and “It’s time to buckle up” echoed throughout the comment section. While this user praised the fighters, all excited for the main event fight, “The stars are out and looking sharp for UFC Atlanta. This is going to be an exciting event.” These comments surely reminded everyone that, limps or not, the stakes are real, and the emotions are much more so.