Kamaru Usman’s Next UFC Fight in Limbo After Going Against Hunter Campbell

Welterweight legend Kamaru Usman refuses to waste any time. As a former champion, he navigates the final chapters of his UFC career while aiming to reclaim the title. To pursue that goal, Usman has closely monitored the division’s newly crowned champion, Islam Makhachev, since last year. But UFC match makers have other plans for him, putting the former champion’s next move in limbo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Usman holds a 1-3 record in his last four fights, coming off a victory over rising prospect Joaquin Buckley. Still, that win does not earn him a title shot. He ranks seventh in the division, which makes it difficult for him to surpass top contenders like Ian Garry, Miguel Morales, and Carlos Partes. Now, the UFC offers him a different opponent, former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. Even so, Kamaru Usman approaches his next move cautiously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamaru Usman only accepts challenges that truly matter

“When I say I can still do this at the high level, I mean that. For some reason, we’ve had conversations, and Hunter Campbell feels differently,” Kamaru Usman told Henry Cejudo on the Pound-for-Pound Podcast. “They haven’t come out and said, ‘Okay, Islam is going to get this guy,’ or Islam is going to get me. But it has been a tumultuous journey with trying to get that done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2017, Hunter Campbell, alongside matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby, has handled the central role in matchmaking. However, Campbell negotiates directly with the fighters, and during this process, he hesitated to give the former champ a title shot. Instead, Campbell wanted Kamaru Usman to potentially move up to 185 lbs.

“Other things were presented to me…DDP was presented to me. Henry, there’s one thing about me, and you know, when they call…I say yes. Potentially (moving to middleweight), but this is the thing with me, it has to be meaningful. I am not just here to fight the fight. If it gets me to the title that I want, that is what I want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

By this time last year, Dricus Du Plessis held the middleweight title. However, on August 16 at UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev dominated Du Plessis with elite wrestling for almost the entire 20 minutes of the 25-minute fight, which caused Du Plessis to lose his title to the Chechen wolf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if Usman does not agree with a middleweight matchup, the division feels familiar to him. He stepped in on short notice to face Khamzat Chimaev in 2023, and even though he lost, he earned respect for his performance. For now, Kamaru Usman’s next move remains in limbo.

However, taking a middleweight fight against Dricus Du Plessis could work in his favor. Who knows, it might lead ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ to the middleweight title instead of the welterweight crown, as he continues to chase his dream of becoming a two-division champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamaru Usman reveals his blueprint for 2026

Last year, Dana White & Co. witnessed one of their most historic moments, as two fighters, Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, captured two-division championships. This achievement brought the total number of fighters to accomplish this feat in the UFC to 11. On the other hand, no other fighter currently appears close to becoming the 12th two-division champion (except Khamzat Chimaev).

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Kamaru Usman continues to chase a future two-division championship despite nearing 40 and holding a 1-3 record in his last four outings. Surprisingly, the former champ wants to end his career this year by claiming both the welterweight and middleweight belts.

“2026, you wanna say, wow, I can’t believe you actually pulled that off, and went, not only took one title, but you took two, and you walked away,” said Kamaru Usman during an interview with UFC on Eurosport. “Well, of course, the welterweight first, because I don’t think the other one happens without the welterweight one, because it’s, it only makes sense. I’m in this division, I’m still there, so why not take that one?”

So, what do you think about Kamaru Usman’s bold goal? Can the Nigerian Nightmare actually achieve it and become a two-division champion, or will it end as the closing chapter of a veteran’s dream? Either way, share your prediction below.