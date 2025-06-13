Kamaru Usman’s Risky Dilemma Exposed Ahead of Joaquin Buckley Showdown at UFC Atlanta

“How do you feel going up against the new king? Feel good? That’s all real, we got Usman boy!” Joaquin Buckley barked during his face-off with Kamaru Usman outside the State Farm Arena. ‘New Mansa’ carried his usual swagger—loud, confident, and animated about his rise at 170 lbs. He didn’t hold back during the buildup either, even when talking about the former champ. But when Usman stood just inches away, Buckley dropped the tough guy act and slipped into full fanboy mode.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is a battle-tested veteran who already made his stance clear on the Pound 4 Pound podcast: “He looked like he’s in shape. I’m serious about my job… I think it’s just me doing me. He’s tough, and I take him extremely serious.” However, Chael Sonnen recently pointed out a unique dilemma that could slightly lower Usman’s chances once the cage door shuts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chael Sonnen reveals Kamaru Usman’s hurdle that could cost him the Joquin Buckley fight

It was clear that Buckley saw Usman as an icon and inspiration. We’ve seen that dynamic before—when Israel Adesanya faced Anderson Silva, or when Max Holloway battled José Aldo. In both cases, the new generation stepped up to their idols, but the respect was so strong it held them back from causing real damage. Chael Sonnen, in an inside conversation, revealed that Usman might have wrestled with that same emotional conflict while preparing to face Buckley.

AD

‘The Bad Guy in his YouTube video said, “I asked Kamaru Usman about that. ‘What’s that gonna be like?’ You’re gonna go out in unarmed combat. In a sport, the first requirement, not a requirement, is ‘Damage’. You must damage that person. That’s tough language. Even though he’s going to damage you, how do you damage someone who you know in your heart was inspired by you? And Kamau said, ‘It’s a problem.’ He said, ‘I think of it all the time and that’s the number one thing that I think about’.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 268-Usman vs Covington, Nov 6, 2021 New York, NY, USA Kamaru Usman red gloves is introduced before his fight against Colby Covington blue gloves during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports, 06.11.2021 22:00:27, 17112954, NPStrans, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, Madison Square Garden, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEdxMulhollandx 17112954

It was wholesome to see how much respect the former 170 lbs kingpin showed his new-age competitor. Buckley has the potential to carry the torch. That’s why it’ll be interesting to see how ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ manages his emotions and what kind of approach he brings inside the octagon at the UFC Atlanta headliner. Because he needs to get past Buckley if he wants to climb back into the title picture.

However, a prominent welterweight contender who also scored a huge win over a former champion thinks that Kamaru Usman might get in trouble with Joaquin Buckley at this weekend’s spectacle. So, let’s see what that’s about.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean Brady predicts Usman will lose against Buckley via decision

Joaquin Buckley already impressed UFC viewers by going toe-to-toe with fighters like Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington. ‘New Mansa’ mostly faced one-dimensional threats—‘Wonderboy’ with striking, and Colby with wrestling. But Kamaru Usman brings experience and knows how to blend both styles effectively. Still, Sean Brady believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ could run into trouble against his opponent.

#2 ranked 170 lbs contender on BradyBagz podcast said, “I am picking Buckley to win, but I think it’s gonna be a lot more competitive than people think. Usman’s only been knocked out one time in his career. Flash head kick by Leon. Buckley’s been knocked out multiple times, so there’s always that chance of Usman getting him out of there. I just think that Buckley’s just gonna be a little bit too young, a little bit too physical, and just be able to stuff some of Kamaru’s takedowns.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Buckley is on a six-fight win streak, and he’s ready to bring that momentum into the octagon this weekend. On the flip side, Usman hasn’t stepped into the octagon since his showdown with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, which was more than a year ago. It looks like the Missouri native is on track to secure the victory. Yet, Usman’s extensive experience might just be the game-changer that alters the outcome.

That said, who do you think will take the victory in the main event at UFC Atlanta? Will Kamaru Usman put an end to the hype train, or will Buckley secure a legendary win and position himself as the next contender? Drop your thoughts below!