Karate Combat Loses Star Fighter After Brawl Results in Nasty Cut

Karate Combat had all the ingredients for a breakout moment. A rising champion, a veteran name transitioning from MMA, and genuine hostility between both sides that elevated the fight to the level of a major event. However, before Patricky Pitbull could make his pit debut, chaos outside the competition changed everything.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The trouble began during fight week in Miami, when Patricky confronted reigning lightweight champion Shahzaib Rind in what should have been a simple staredown. Instead, without proper security separating the camps, tension boiled over almost immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pushing escalated into punches, and even Patricio Pitbull got involved, launching strikes while trying to support his brother. What was supposed to be a hype machine quickly devolved into something far worse. And that moment had consequences.

According to reports, Patricky suffered a terrible cut over his left eye during the brawl, canceling his upcoming fight. It is a crushing blow for a fighter who is urgently trying to restart his career after six consecutive losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was meant to be a new stage—a chance for him to reinvent himself in a new arena and finally put an end to the downward spiral that had plagued him in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, he never got an opportunity to compete. That is what makes it seem so wasteful. Shahzaib Rind is still unbeaten in Karate Combat and had a legitimate chance to defend his title against one of the biggest stars the company has brought in.

Patricky Pibull got an opportunity to remind fight fans of who he previously was. Karate Combat is now left with a canceled headliner, a bloodied challenger, and the type of headline that no promotion wants—one in which the biggest damage was done before the opening bell. But if you ask the 40-year-old, it might’ve been a preplanned move by Rind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patricky Pitbull throws major allegations after cancelled Karate Combat bout

After losing his chance to compete at Karate Combat 61, the former Bellator champion is now claiming that what transpired was premeditated rather than spontaneous. Pitbull claimed that the trouble began during breakfast, when water was thrown at him, his brother Patricio Pitbull, and their wives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They started throwing water at us during breakfast,” Pitbull told MMA Fighting. “It was me, Patricio, and our wives. Patricio asked them to stop; he said we were with our family, and they kept going. I stood up and threw a bottle of water at them.

“They ran off and I chased them. When we got outside, a brawl broke out, and I was the one who got hurt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What stood out the most to him was that cameras were already recording from the start, which led him to suspect that the incident had been set up in advance.

“They came throwing water and there were already people recording,” he added. “It was all set up. These guys were the ones protecting him before the weigh-ins.”

That accusation changes the story completely. Whether that is true or not has to be seen, but one thing is certain: what should have been Patricky Pitbull’s fresh start in a new promotion has now turned into bitterness, accusations, and a fallout that might last far longer than the fight itself ever would have.