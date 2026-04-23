Kardashian Family, Mackenzie Dern, and Others Congratulate Brian Ortega After Personal Announcement

Brian Ortega might not have much good news to share about his UFC comeback. But when it comes to the former featherweight title challenger’s personal life, it’s all sunshine and roses. Following a personal announcement, the UFC and celebrity world showered ‘T-City’ and his family with good wishes.

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Ortega fans can rejoice as he is all set to become a father for the third time. He shared the news with the world through an Instagram post, and it was far from generic. The UFC star hired a professional cameraman who filmed his entire family, with his wife Stephanie and two sons, Caleb and Joshua, stepping out of a vintage car. In the clip, the couple revealed the ultrasound photo of their baby.

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Though it was definitely a grand announcement, ‘T-City’ didn’t reveal further details like the baby’s gender or when his wife is due. However, Brian Ortega seems content with his family situation after a difficult chapter involving his previous partner, Tracy Cortez.

For those who don’t know, the UFC star was married to Stephanie before dating Cortez and also had children with her. After the relationship with Stephanie ended, Ortega got together with the UFC flyweight fighter, and the two became a power couple in the promotion. However, their relationship eventually fell apart with an ugly breakup drama. Also, Ortega recently revealed that his mother had actually sensed early on that his relationship with Cortez wouldn’t work.

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Afterward, ‘T-City’ managed to reconcile with Stephanie, and the two remarried. Now, his current situation appears calm and settled as the couple prepares to welcome another child into their lives. Following the announcement, several UFC personalities, including Mackenzie Dern, along with a member of the Kardashian family and fans, congratulated Ortega and his family.

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UFC world reacts to Brian Ortega’s personal announcement

“Congrats you guys!! 👏🏼👏🏼,” UFC strawweight star Mackenzie Dern commented on Ortega’s Instagram post. For those unaware, Ortega and Dern represented the UFC at the Golden Globe Awards, which is how they were more closely linked despite already being colleagues. Next came a rather unexpected comment from Travis Barker, the world-renowned drummer married to Kourtney Kardashian, who wrote, “Congratulations my brother.”

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The wave of good wishes from the UFC world continued as former champ Carla Esparza also commented, “Oh my gosh so exciting congratulations!!!” on the announcement post. Another fighter from Dana White’s promotion, Daniel Rodriguez, added a heartfelt message, “Congrats homeboy 🫡” to Brian Ortega.

The welterweight star Daniel Rodriguez was reportedly in a Mexican prison for the past eight months following his fight with Kevin Holland at UFC 318. During that time, he revealed receiving support from fellow fighters, including Holland, who claimed to bail him out. However, Rodriguez later revealed that two fighters in particular, Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega, also stepped in to support him during jail time.

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Soon, fans joined in with their reactions. One fan chimed in with high praise for Ortega, writing, “Probably the best ‘we’re expecting’ reveal there will ever be! The ‘63 sounding like a beast from the jungle. Mom and Dad looking FINE! The boys with their Travis Scott Jordans!!! And all of the above looking real FIRME!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Another user appreciated ‘T-City’s’ unique approach, commenting, “Thanks for not popping blue or pink smoke. Classy announcement!” It is fair to say the former title challenger grabbed attention with the well-produced video. Still, one more fan even floated a future idea, writing, “Time for a TV show🙌🙌🙌🦾” after seeing the Ortega family’s style.

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Notably, the California native has already appeared on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Alexander Volkanovski, though that was purely MMA-focused. Still, a family-style show could be an interesting path if he ever decides to step away from the UFC.

That said, what do you think of Brian Ortega’s latest personal update?