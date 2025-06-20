Katt Williams Pulled Into Spotlight as Joe Rogan Drops Blunt Verdict on Rogansphere

“Joe don’t want me on there… Joe got 6 comedians on that ain’t ever been funny that he wants to push out.” The famed comedian and actor, Katt Williams, shared his thoughts about getting an invite from Joe Rogan, while talking to Shanon Sharpe. Despite the jab from Williams, the JRE host wasn’t against the idea of having Williams on the show.

During a conversation with Joey Diaz, Rogan said, “I love Katt. He did an interview, he said I wouldn’t have him on. Like, what are you talking about? I’ll have you on. Let’s go. Anytime. Whenever you wanna come by, call me. Call me. I’ll fire this place up at 3 in the morning for you. I’ll wake up.” And now, about a year after his first appearance on the podcast, Williams got another mention on JRE.

In case you’re wondering, Williams appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience in episode #2111. But on episode #2339 of the JRE, as the conversation rolled on with Luis J. Gomez and Big Jay Oakerson, Katt Williams’ name was dragged into the conversation. And it all started when Oakerson asked, “How do we get into the Rogansphere?”

The ‘Rogansphere’ is actually composed of a changing roster of personalities closest to the famed UFC color commentator. So, without wasting a breath, Rogan answered Oakerson with “You’re in it right now.” But his guests seemed unconvinced. Gomez even suggested that he remove Shane Gillis and Ari Shaffir from the Rogansphere and replace them with him and Oakerson in the closed circle.

And how did Joe respond to the idea of recruiting them? He simply answered, “There’s plenty of room for you guys. You’re in the sphere right now. You’re on the show.” That’s when Big Jay Oakerson brought Williams into the picture. He said, “Every time the Rogansphere gets talked about, we never get the thing. When Katt Williams said six unfunny comics, I knew it wasn’t us! I would have been happy to be one of the six unfunny comics.” And all Rogan had to say was, “Listen, Katt probably has a point.”

To further drive home Williams’ point, which Rogan agreed to, let’s take the example of Brendan Schaub. Schaub transitioned to a career of standup comedy after a somewhat mediocre UFC run as a heavyweight. The transition happened at the behest of Rogan himself, who discouraged his friend from further competing in the UFC because he just didn’t want to see him lose in there. This was especially after Schlub’s infamous loss to Travis Brown at UFC 181 in December 2014.

Brendan Schaub made a name for himself as a comic and a podcaster. But he is also the man with two of the lowest-rated comedy specials of all time titled, You’d Be Surprised and The Gringo Papi. Schaub is just one example of ‘comedians’ in the Rogansphere who’ve gotten a bad rap. Bryan Callen, and previous members Chris D’Elia and Bert Kreisher have had similar critiques; either for their comedy specials not being as funny as they were touted to be, or the various scandals these personalities have found themselves in.

Nevertheless, the JRE host learned some valuable insights from Katt Williams. So, what did Rogan learn? Let’s hear it directly from the 57-year-old podcaster.

Joe Rogan takes up Katt Williams’ advice to practice before a show

Back in February, Joe Rogan sat down with Bryan Callen, Matt Serra, and Brendan Schaub for an episode of Fight Companion. And as the discussion went on, the JRE host weighed in on the advice he received from Katt Williams. He said, “One, he said, ‘I never eat before a show.’ He said, ‘Don’t eat.’ He goes, ‘I want to be hungry. I’m better off being hungry. My brain works better.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For his second piece of advice, Williams asked Rogan to stay in the right state of mind before getting on stage. And the two suggestions seemed to have worked pretty well for the UFC commentator. Rogan continued, “It was a smart thing. I was thinking, I was like, ‘Why don’t I do that?’ Like, that makes sense. Like, you want to turn into a little bit of a party. You get that music going. It feels good, like we do with the green room at the mothership (Comedy Mothership). Get that music going. Everybody’s having fun.”

Williams has had an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, but there’s no way he’d willingly be a part of ‘The Rogansphere’, no matter what the offer. And as far as Oakerson and Gomez are concerned, they’re already in it. What do you think of Katt Williams’ comments on Joe Rogan and his circle of comedians? Let us know in the comments.