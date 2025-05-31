Kayla Harrison Drags Ronda Rousey Into Ugly Back and Forth With Julianna Pena Ahead of UFC 316

With UFC 316 just around the corner, much of the spotlight is focused on the blockbuster main event between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley 2.0. But don’t sleep on the co-main event—set to erupt inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey—which is rapidly gaining serious momentum of its own. What began as a relatively low-hype matchup is now shaping into one of the most compelling storylines on the card.

The women’s bantamweight title will be on the line, as reigning champion Julianna Pena looks to finally defend her crown against former PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison. For ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’, this isn’t just about the belt—it’s about legacy. Despite being a two-time bantamweight champion, she has yet to successfully defend the title, making this a high-stakes proving ground.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison steps into the Octagon with undeniable force, riding a dominant three-fight win streak and back-to-back finishes, bolstered by her elite judo pedigree and physical presence. Things got even more intense during a recent ESPN MMA face-to-face interview, where verbal jabs flew as freely as punches in a title bout. When the host compared the Ohio standout’s judo-based aggression to that of her former teammate and mentor, Ronda Rousey, the mood shifted quickly. Visibly frustrated by the constant comparisons, Harrison didn’t hesitate to shut it down,

“First of all, I am not Ronda Rousey, because Ronda couldn’t win an Olympic gold medal… she doesn’t hold a candle to my career and it doesn’t matter because it’s not about that.” But before Harrison could go any further, Julianna Peña seized the moment, reminding everyone exactly who Ronda Rousey still is in the world of MMA. Without missing a beat, Pena fired back, “She beat you! She beat you didn’t she? Wasn’t it your manager that was literally saying you’re gonna surpass all of Ronda’s accomplishments? You haven’t been able to do that yet.”

Once close like sisters through the judo circuit, Ronda Rousey and Kayla Harrison are now anything but allies. The ex PFL champ, two years younger than ‘Rowdy’, first connected with her in the early 2000s during their Olympic journeys. At that time, Kayla played a key role in Rousey’s Olympic preparation, even acting as her sparring partner. The former UFC champion would go on to earn a bronze medal, but her drive and determination left a lasting impression on Harrison.

That Olympic path paved by Ronda Rousey inspired Kayla to chase gold, and she delivered. Competing across two Olympic Games, Kayla Harrison captured not one, but two gold medals, accomplishing what ‘Rowdy’ could not. Yet despite all she’s achieved, Harrison has never dismissed the former WWE star’s impact on her journey. Rousey may not have claimed gold, but her influence sparked the fire that fueled the two time Olympian’s rise to the top.

Kayla Harrison revealed when Ronda Rousey stood up for her

Coming from an underprivileged background, Kayla Harrison entered the world of judo at the younger age, training alongside Ronda Rousey, who was already a national star. Like many others, Kayla looked up to her and aspired to be just like her. Reflecting on their shared past in 2022, Harrison said, “We’re estranged, yes, perfect word. We were roommates, you know…She was buying me groceries because I was a poor 16-year-old with like five bucks in my account.”

Over time, much changed between these two MMA legends. Though they eventually lost contact, both have continued on their own separate paths. Like Ronda Rousey, Kayla Harrison has risen to the big stage, showcasing her skill and determination. Despite their strained relationship, their bond remains complex—much like the dynamic between Spider-Man and Venom. The former PFL star has never shied away from admitting that she “grew up under” ‘Rowday’.

Yet, there was a difficult chapter when Kayla Harrison was assaulted by her first judo coach. After a lengthy legal battle and facing social backlash, Ronda Rousey stepped in to support her. Speaking about it on the ‘Overdogs Podcast,’ Harrison revealed, “There was an online forum back in the day when I finally came out about my judo coach molesting me. People were arguing over whether 13 was the legal age or when it really started. And Ronda went on the forum and basically told everybody to shut the f–k up.”

With UFC 316 just around the corner, do you think Kayla Harrison can replicate the success once achieved by Ronda Rousey? Is the ex-PFL star still capable of making a major impact, or is she already past her prime at 34, heading toward the twilight of her career?