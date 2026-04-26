Kayla Harrison Fires Back at Ronda Rousey’s Bold Claim With Brutal Reality Check

Kayla Harrison didn’t deny what Ronda Rousey means to women’s MMA. In fact, she went out of her way to acknowledge it. However, ‘Doug’ believes that respect doesn’t mean silence—and especially doesn’t mean accepting what she perceives to be an outright exaggeration.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The reigning UFC bantamweight champion reacted strongly to Ronda Rousey’s recent tirade, in which ‘Rowdy’ declared her impending return bout against Gina Carano to be “the biggest MMA fight of all time” and took several personal jabs at Harrison along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, over a week later, Kayla Harrison’s response is much colder, more direct, and based on what she sees as reality.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like for someone to come in and beat everything I’ve ever done,” Harrison told Paramount+. “That would probably, that would be hard, I get it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I don’t know. Imagine hating me, and I’m just, like, over here in my backyard, like, feeding chickens. It’s gotta be rough.”

That line landed because it struck right to the heart of their rivalry. ‘Doug’ made it clear that she still considers Ronda Rousey to be one of the most significant figures in women’s combat sports who helped pave the way for today’s competitors. In the same sentence, she questioned what ‘Rowdy’ is chasing now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But this fight is not the greatest fight of all time,” she continued. “It’s between someone who hasn’t fought in ten years, with a couple of knockout losses, and another woman who is, again, another legend, another pioneer, but hasn’t fought in 17 years and is in her 40s.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, like, you know, don’t call it the greatest fight of all time. Like, I’m chasing greatness; you’re chasing money. We’re different.”

For the unaware, just a few days ago, Ronda Rousey took aim at how the now-canceled Harrison versus Amanda Nunes was being promoted as “the greatest women’s fight of all time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If she thinks that her fight is the biggest women’s fight of all-time, why is she getting paid less now than I was 10 years ago?” Rousey said. “So, riddle me this, b—-, are you overvalued or are you overpaid? What really pisses me off more than anything else is how small she thinks.

“This is not just the biggest women’s fight of all time; this is the biggest MMA fight of all time. It’s going to get the most views on the biggest platform on the card with the biggest stars, and it was assembled by and will be headlined by two women who dared to dream big.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is the true divide. To Kayla Harrison, this is no longer about legacy but about intent.

She sees Ronda Rousey’s rematch with Gina Carano as spectacle, nostalgia, and simply a business move. A clash between two icons well past their primes, sold with grand language that ‘Doug’ simply doesn’t believe matches reality.

That’s why Kayla Harrison’s latest critique feels more like disappointment from someone who previously admired Ronda’s values. Respect surely remains, but admiration? That appears to be long gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that it isn’t just ‘Doug’ who seems to have a problem with what ‘Rowdy’ has been saying out in public, as even Khamzat Chimaev has joined in on criticizing Ronda Rowsey, this time for criticizing the UFC and fighter pay.

Khamzat Chimaev joins Kayla Harrison in criticizing ‘ungrateful’ Ronda Rousey

The increasing backlash against Ronda Rousey isn’t just coming from old rivals or other female fighters; it’s spreading across the sport. What began as a verbal spat with Kayla Harrison has now dragged in one of the UFC’s most prominent active fighters, and his criticism comes from an entirely different perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his return at UFC 328, Khamzat Chimaev commented on Rousey’s recent statements about UFC fighter pay and her criticism of the promotion that catapulted her to international stardom.

“There never would have been Ronda Rousey without [the] UFC,” Chimaev said on his YouTube channel. “If they pay good or they don’t pay good, who cares? She was Olympic champ; what did she make then?”

To Chimaev, complaints about pay miss the bigger picture, as that reaction reveals an intriguing difference in how fighters perceive the UFC system.

Ronda Rousey sees a platform with the potential to change—and feels obligated to do better. ‘Borz’ sees opportunity, exposure, and a platform to propel fighters to stardom.

Neither perspective is entirely new, but with Kayla Harrison doubting Ronda Rousey’s motives and Khamzat Chimaev now publicly dismissing her complaints, ‘Rowdy’ is in an odd situation—trying to portray herself as a voice for change while an increasing number of fighters seem unconvinced by the message.