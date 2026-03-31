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Kayla Harrison Issues 3-Word Message to Amanda Nunes as Return Timeline Revealed After Surgery

Abhishek Kumar Das

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Mar 30, 2026 | 11:56 PM EDT

HomeUFC

Kayla Harrison Issues 3-Word Message to Amanda Nunes as Return Timeline Revealed After Surgery

Abhishek Kumar Das

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Mar 30, 2026 | 11:56 PM EDT

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Kayla Harrison has finally given fans a clear update on her recovery—and it sounds like her return might not be too far away. The UFC bantamweight champion, who was forced out of a blockbuster clash with Amanda Nunes earlier this year due to a neck injury, appears to be in good spirits as she works her way back.

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And in typical Harrison fashion, she mixed humor with confidence while describing her current state.

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“Dude, I look like a real assassin now,” she said on Jorge Masvidal’s Death Row MMA podcast. “Like someone tried to get me, but they failed.”

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Beyond the humor, the timeline begins to take shape. ‘Doug’ added that she is going for a scan soon, which will determine the next phase of her recovery.

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“I think I’m going to have a scan next week,” she added. “And if all looks good, then I’m about to start drilling.

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“And I think like a couple weeks after that, I’ll be back to sparring, so.”

That progression signals a gradual but steady return, potentially leading back to the biggest bout in women’s MMA. While an exact date is still unknown, groundwork for her return is certainly underway. In fact, Kayla Harrison has already issued a three-word warning to Amanda Nunes.

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“Mommy soon come,” she declared.

It’s a short message, but one that conveys everything. With both fighters set to face off once Kayla Harrison is fully recovered, the long-awaited fight is back on track—and it feels closer than ever. But missing out on a possible White House clash is surely something that will keep on stinging ‘Doug.’

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Kayla Harrison is ‘bummed’ about missing out on a UFC White House spot

That excitement about returning also comes with a bit of frustration for Kayla Harrison. While she is clearly focused on her recovery, she admits that losing out on the UFC’s historic White House card was disappointing, especially given how close she came to being part of it.

‘Doug’ admitted that she had set her sights on it; even the placement on the card didn’t matter to her.

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“Obviously, a piece of me is bummed that I’m not on it,” she said. “That was my goal. I don’t know [if I would have headlined]; that stuff doesn’t matter to me.

“I get paid the same whether I’m the first on the card or last.”

Still, with surgery forcing her out, she could only watch from the sidelines as the opportunity passed. Nonetheless, the disappointment hasn’t slowed her down.

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Kayla Harrison has already returned to the gym in a limited capacity, focusing on strength and conditioning while awaiting approval to resume full training. If her recovery proceeds as planned, she should be able to return later this year—at which point all attention will move back to her long-awaited fight with Amanda Nunes.

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Abhishek Kumar Das

3,176 Articles

Abhishek Kumar Das is a Senior Combat Sports writer at EssentiallySports, known for his sharp extensive coverage of the UFC and WWE. Specializing as the go-to expert on Joe Rogan, Abhishek provides nuanced reporting on the evolving discourse surrounding Rogan’s influence on combat sports and its intersection with American politics. Over the past three years, he has built a reputation for delivering timely breaking news and thoughtful analysis, often exploring off-court drama and current affairs tied to the fight world.

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