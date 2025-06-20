Kayla Harrison Lashes at $880M Worth Tate Brothers Over Their Anti-WMMA Comments

The controversial $880 million worth Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, consistently elicit a response with their audacious statements. Andre Tate, in particular, made some ill-advised comments about the recently crowned UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Kayla Harrison. Well, the influencer who’s had several legal issues over the past year did manage to grab Harrison’s attention, who shared a response on social media.

Andrew Tate claims that, despite how good WMMA fighters are, an ordinary man would easily get the better of any female champion, let alone just a normal female fighter. “An average man would beat a world champion female martial artist,” he recently stated. As we’d expect from a fighter, Kayla Harrison wasn’t going to take all that talk and decided to take a 2-way jibe at the Tates.

Kayla Harrison ridiculed Andrew and Tristan Tate, asking them to show how tough they are by lasting just a minute with the UFC bantamweight champion inside the Octagon. However, the toughness and struggle inside the cage are a different game because Harrison also asked the Tate brothers if they have the mental fortitude to be fighters while simultaneously being single mothers.

On her X handle, the former Olympic gold winner and current UFC champion wrote, “Fellas, would you survive 1 round with me in the cage… or 1 day in my shoes as a single mom of two?” As of now, the Tate brothers, especially Andrew, haven’t yet issued a response.

Kayla Harrison’s response to Andrew Tate isn’t her first attempt at defending women’s MMA. A few years ago, in fact, the UFC bantamweight champion addressed the negativity surrounding women’s involvement in the sport and shared a pretty impassioned statement. Let’s take a look.

Kayla Harrison once stood up for WMMA fighters

In 2022, Kayla Harrison was at the top of her game, but her success didn’t go down well with a certain section of the MMA community. It was during her time in PFL that she got labeled as a ‘can crusher’. Not only did she hate those terms, but Harrison also took offense to the fact that the community downplayed the PFL’s female roster. While explaining her fellow fighters’ struggles, the now-UFC champion praised the pioneers while defending her rivals.

“The internet is just full of all this noise. I used to get so upset by it, but I really just want to say to them, shame on you. Shame on you for calling these women—first of all, women’s MMA wasn’t even a real thing how many years ago,” said Kayla Harrison. “This has been built very quickly, and it’s grown exponentially because of Miesha, because of Ronda, because of all these girls who are like, ‘I’m so good you can’t ignore me’ basically. Now we have women who are stepping into the cage who are working two jobs and who are single moms and are doing all this stuff, and they are actually chasing their dreams and who are literally fighting for what they love.”

Well, Kayla Harrison embodies true sportsmanlike behavior. Despite being at the top of the sporting world, from Olympic wins to UFC success, she remains humble. But she’s not afraid to respond to criticism and negativity, which was apparent in her message to Andrew Tate. What do you make of her response to the controversial social media influencer? Drop your comments below.