Kayla Harrison Makes Crowd Go Ballistic as Steps Taken to Replace Ronda Rousey & Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison has a golden opportunity to become the new face of women’s MMA following the exits of legends like Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey. The Olympic gold medalist steps into the Octagon at UFC 316 to face Julianna Peña for the bantamweight title—a clash that feels like more than just a fight. With an 18-1 record, Harrison has been groomed for greatness since joining the UFC, and this event carries the aura of a calculated push by UFC CEO Dana White to crown the division’s next megastar. At UFC 316, history may repeat itself, and Harrison is ready to make her roar heard around the world.

At the UFC 316 pre-fight press conference, Kayla Harrison was asked how she feels about potentially becoming the next face of the women’s division, much like Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey. Appreciating the question, Harrison responded, “It would be an honor and a privilege to be the face of women’s MMA.”

She further added, “I don’t take it lightly; I consider it a huge responsibility. And Saturday night, I’m going to go out there and I’m going to leave it all in the cage so that I can be ‘And New’ UFC champion of the world.” For Harrison, Saturday night isn’t just about the bantamweight championship—it’s about becoming the next big thing in the women’s division.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ronda Rousey started the phenomenon, and Amanda Nunes became the flag-bearer. However, since their retirements, the throne has remained vacant. None of the current fighters in the women’s division have possessed the star power to claim it—until UFC 316. And this is not the first time Harrison has challenged the hegemony of Rousey and Amanda Nunes.

Back when she was going back and forth with Peña, Harrison took a shot at Rousey, saying, “She doesn’t hold a candle to my career—and it doesn’t matter, because it’s not all about that.” Taking shots at the former bantamweight champion wasn’t enough for her—the former Olympic gold medalist has also locked horns with none other than Amanda Nunes, who has promised to make a comeback to face the winner of UFC 316.

via Imago October 5, 2024, Salt Lake City, Ut, Salt Lake City, Ut, United States: Kayla Harrison in a 3-round bout at the Delta Center for UFC307 – Pereira vs Rountree Jr. on October 5, 2024 in Salt Lake City, UT, United States. /PxImages Salt Lake City, Ut United States – ZUMAp175 20241005_zsa_p175_346 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

“I’m here. I’m back,” Nunes told New York Post Sports on Thursday. “The division is exciting. I’m going to jump in again, and it’s going to be more exciting.” With Nunes announcing her comeback, Harrison has one more reason to win the belt this weekend. In a candid conversation, Team Harrison has revealed their game plan for the coming months. Let’s have a look at it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kayla Harrison’s manager revealed the game plan for her future

While speaking to the media, Kayla Harrison’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that they have a clear roadmap for Harrison to become one of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon. He mentioned that there are plans for two title fights, but everything hinges on Harrison winning her upcoming bout against Julianna Peña.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This is the roadmap. I want Kayla to win the [women’s bantamweight championship] on Saturday. Amanda Nunes will come back. We fight for this 145 [pound] title. Kayla will beat her at 145 [pounds]. Amanda will cut down to 135 [pounds]. Kayla will beat her at 135 [pounds] and Kayla will have two UFC championships… This is what I would love for Kayla to do, and after that, I would like to go to WWE to win a WWE title too,” said Ali Abdelaziz in his conversation with Mike Bohn.

Targeting both the flyweight and bantamweight titles, in addition to a WWE title, is quite a bold game plan. However, we know that Ali Abdelaziz is known for taking such risks on behalf of his fighters. Peña might be the only challenge left on Harrison’s path to becoming the next big star in the promotion. So, can we expect a bright future for the women’s division? We will find out on June 7th.