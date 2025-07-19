Kayla Harrison Makes No Drug Testing Offer to Speed Up Amanda Nunes’ UFC Return

The lights were bright in New Orleans. UFC 318’s ceremonial weigh-ins had the usual fanfare, but something unexpected happened during the fan Q&A. Kayla Harrison, the newly crowned UFC women’s bantamweight champion, didn’t just talk about her title win or training camp.

She sent a clear message to Amanda Nunes. So, what did Harrison say? And more importantly, what does it mean for one of the most anticipated matchups in women’s MMA history?

In the clip of the Q&A session shared on Instagram by MMA Junkie, Harrison admitted that she hadn’t heard too much when asked about ‘The Lioness’s return as she confessed, “I haven’t heard too much either, but you best believe I’m gonna be hollering at my boy Ali after this weekend. I had to come to New Orleans, I had to come support Dustin. I’ve been training, but now it’s back to training hard and I’m ready to whoop Amanda’s a—.”

Daniel Cormier, who sat beside her on stage, chimed in with, “But if she’s just getting back in the pool, it takes at least six months. Does that still…” Harrison didn’t flinch as she fired back with, “I mean, I said that I would waive that for a small fee.”

Cormier laughed as he added, “Oh, well, you just want to fight Amanda Nunes.” And without skipping a beat, Harrison responded, “I’m ready to fight. Fighters fight.”

Let’s pause here for a second. Nunes, a former UFC double champion, announced her comeback in June. After two years of retirement, she’s hungry again. And the timing couldn’t be better. Harrison submitted Julianna Peña at UFC 316 to take the bantamweight crown. Nunes, who was cageside for the fight, stepped into the Octagon immediately after to size her up. The tension was real.

But there’s a hurdle. Per UFC policy, Nunes must re-enter the testing pool before she can compete. That takes a minimum of six months, unless an exemption is granted. Or unless the opponent, in this case Harrison, waives that timeline.

Later during the Q&A, the American champion was also asked how she plans to beat Nunes, and she kept it simple. Her plan? Harrison explained, “Listen, every fight is different. Amanda’s the GOAT for a reason. So I’m preparing for five hard rounds, one round at a time, one minute at a time, one exchange at a time, one breath at a time. But I’m going to go out there and instill my will. I’m going to break her. I’m going to be and still UFC champion of the world. And then I’mma go fight at the White House.”

This isn’t just trash talk. It’s two former teammates turning rivals. Both once trained at American Top Team. But that shared history now fuels the fire ahead of their looming clash. And while Kayla Harrison is charging toward Amanda Nunes with confidence, ‘The Lioness’ is meeting her with a cold, calculated gaze!

Kayla Harrison receives a shocking performance review from Amanda Nunes as their clash looms ahead

Amanda Nunes watched cageside as Harrison submitted Julianna Peña with a second-round kimura to claim the vacant bantamweight title. The performance was dominant and efficient. But if you ask Nunes, it wasn’t anything groundbreaking.

Speaking to The Schmo, she stated, “I’m not impressed, I think she did what she’s supposed to do. She saw she could beat Julianna, she saw the arm, and then she got the arm, and she beat Julianna. So, I’m happy for her.”

That was it. No hype, no awe, just a veteran calmly dissecting a fight and her next opponent. And Nunes, now 37, also made it clear this comeback isn’t some retirement itch.

The Brazilian fighter explained, “I decided to come back for something that I really enjoy to be in. Honestly, that’s why I left for two years because I don’t want to be burned out. I got the rest that I need and everything. Why not come back?”

Now, she’s recharged. And after Harrison’s performance, she’s got the perfect opponent to test that fire. Even the odds reflect the tension building in this matchup. According to DraftKings, Harrison has opened as a slight -155 betting favorite. Nunes? A +130 underdog. Rare territory for the all-time great.

After all, this is no ordinary title fight. It’s a collision between two dynasties, one rising, one returning. Kayla Harrison’s willing to skip the red tape. Amanda Nunes isn’t handing out compliments. The mind games have already begun, but once that cage door shuts, words won’t matter. Will Harrison prove she’s the future by breaking the past? Or will Nunes remind the world why she’s the GOAT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!