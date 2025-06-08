Kayla Harrison Reveals Julianna Pena’s Private Conversation as Joe Rogan Becomes Amanda Nunes’ Matchmaker at UFC 316

“I had no expectations; the goal was to be so good that they couldn’t ignore me.” That’s what Kayla Harrison told UFC.com before stepping into the Octagon at UFC 316. Now? She’s got gold wrapped around her waist, a legend staring her down, and the MMA world on fire.

It began with a dominant win. It ended with a face-off fans have dreamed of for years. Harrison took center stage at UFC 316, captured gold, then turned to the one name she’s chased since day one, Amanda Nunes. But the moment wasn’t just fireworks and callouts. There was prayer, respect, and a promise of war.

Kayla Harrison didn’t just beat Julianna Peña. She bulldozed her. From the first second of Round 1, the two-time Olympic judo gold medalist walked Peña down like a hunter closing in on her prey. The first round was pure domination. Even after Peña landed illegal upkicks and lost a point, Harrison kept calm and stayed in control.

The second round was more of the same. Harrison imposed her will, dragged Peña down again, and cracked her with clean shots from guard. Peña tried for an armbar, gave up her back, and found herself trapped. Harrison locked up a kimura and coaxed the tap.

But there was no bad blood. Harrison later revealed her post-fight conversation with Peña was far from trash talk. “We prayed for each other,” she shared. “It’s not personal. We’re here to fight. This is business.”

In a sport where trash talk dominates headlines, Kayla Harrison’s words were a reminder, respect doesn’t have to be sacrificed in the pursuit of greatness.

But the real twist came after the win. When the smoke cleared and the belt was around Harrison’s waist, Joe Rogan turned into MMA’s ultimate hype man. Inside the cage, with the crowd buzzing, he turned to Amanda Nunes, who had just walked I,n shocking the fans watching, and asked the question everyone was thinking: “Are you coming back?”

Nunes didn’t blink. “Yes. Definitely. I feel like we know this is gonna happen,” she said, pointing to her history with Harrison at American Top Team. “I know you guys will prepare to do that. And now we’re gonna do it.”

Harrison didn’t hesitate. She stepped toward Nunes and let the world know what this moment meant. “Listen to me. This is the greatest fighter of all time,” she said. “For a long time, I’ve said, I want what she has. I have a belt. She has a legacy. Let’s put it on the table.”

‘The Lioness’ gave her nod as she stated, “Definitely. I’m most happy to come back and fight you, Kayla. Congratulations. Amazing, amazing job. We’re definitely going to see each other in the future.”

Just like that, the seeds for a super fight were planted. But the question remains, is this going to be a one-time only return? Or will Amanda Nunes stick around for a while?

Kayla Harrison’s UFC 316 win opens the door for a ‘superfight’ with Amanda Nunes who is here to “take the belt back”

Amanda Nunes isn’t just dipping her toes back into the Octagon. She’s diving in headfirst. During a fan Q&A ahead of UFC 316, just one day before Kayla Harrison stole the spotlight, Nunes made it clear, this won’t be a one-and-done return.

“I’m ready to stay here,” she said. “I’m going to take the belt back. I’m going to defend as long as possible. As long as my body can handle, I’m going to be here.” With a 16-2 UFC record before she retired as the greatest female fighter of all time, Nunes isn’t just back. She wants her throne.

Harrison may have just made history as the second Olympic gold medalist to claim UFC gold, following in the footsteps of Henry Cejudo, but ‘The Lioness’ has no plans of conceding her place atop MMA’s Mount Rushmore of greatness. So what’s next?

If the UFC plays its cards right, Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes could headline a massive fall card, maybe even alongside a heavyweight title fight. October to December is the window that makes the most sense. And now? The clock is ticking! Do you think Kayla Harrison has what it takes to stop Amanda Nunes’s return in its tracks? Or will ‘The Lioness’ rip away the belt she once held? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!