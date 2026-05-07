Kayla Harrison’s Division Faces Risk of Shutting Down After Harsh Response From UFC Executive

For many, Kayla Harrison’s bantamweight division is already lacking intrigue. And now, after a UFC executive’s latest response regarding the possibility of signing her former adversary, questions have started to emerge over whether the promotion is actually risking shutting down the division altogether.

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The reigning women’s bantamweight champion’s former opponent, Larissa Pacheco, recently reached out to UFC vice president of talent relations Mick Maynard. While the Brazilian did receive a response, it turned out to be a disappointing one, as the UFC executive seemingly showed little interest in signing the former PFL star.

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“I am not interested but thank you,” Maynard replied to Pacheco’s email, which the Brazilian displayed during an interview with Brazilian outlet AG Fighting.

Back in PFL, Pacheco and Harrison shared a fierce rivalry. From 2019 to 2022, the pair engaged in a trilogy, with the Olympian-UFC champ winning two of those matchups. However, at PFL 10: 2022 Championships, the Brazilian managed to hand Harrison the first, and so far the only loss of her professional MMA career.

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Following that fight, Pacheco remained in PFL for several more years before becoming a free agent after losing to Cris Cyborg and actively pushing for a UFC move. Interestingly, she was also part of Amanda Nunes’ camp for the postponed UFC 324 fight against Kayla Harrison. That said, the UFC ignoring Pacheco could potentially create problems for the women’s bantamweight division moving forward.

Harrison has already hinted at retirement, admitting that the weight cut to bantamweight is becoming increasingly difficult. Harrrison urged Dana White to open the women’s featherweight division, or she would walk away from the sport following the showdown against ‘The Lioness.’

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On the other hand, Nunes already came out of retirement once for the Harrison fight, and regardless of the outcome, it’s likely that the Brazilian legend could once again step away from MMA afterward. If that happens, the UFC would suddenly lose two of the biggest names attached to the division.

In that case, if the UFC doesn’t sign fresh contenders like Pacheco for the women’s bantamweight division, there’s a strong chance fans could lose interest in watching the fights. As a result, the UFC might eventually have to shut down the women’s 135-pound division, just like they did with featherweight.



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Now, with the former PFL fighter’s future still in limbo, she contemplated whether Dana White’s promotion is actually protecting their champion.

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Lareca Pacheco doesn’t understand if UFC is trying to protect Kayla Harrison

After beating Kayla Harrison in 2022, Pacheco went on an impressive run, winning four fights in the PFL. Only Cris Cyborg managed to hand her a loss at PFL Super Fights in 2024. But the Brazilian bounced back with a first-round knockout over Julia Stasiuk and proved she’s still one of the best names outside the UFC.

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Even with that solid record, Dana White’s promotion didn’t sign her, which pushed her to wonder whether the UFC is actually protecting Harrison from her.

“I don’t know what’s missing, what the problem is,” Pacheco told MMA Fighting. “I’d like to understand it better. Like, ‘Larissa, we don’t like you, you don’t sell.’ I don’t know. But I don’t think that’s it. I don’t know if they’re trying to protect Kayla. I don’t know if it’s about that. But I’d really like to have an answer about it.”

Like Pacheco, many have been wondering why the UFC is not signing her. However, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that fans would be intrigued to watch the quadrilogy between Harrison and Pacheco, which could become a massive fight after the former Olympian faces Amanda Nunes.

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That said, with Dana White’s promotion not signing fresh talent, it definitely raises questions about whether the division will continue to gain momentum in the future.