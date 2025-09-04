Kayla Harrison Sets Politics Aside in Donald Trump Meeting at the Most Historic UFC Venue Ever

Dana White recently mentioned having been to Washington, D.C., to meet Donald Trump to discuss next year’s White House event. The president made this historic announcement not too long ago, as it will be a part of the America250 celebration. Meanwhile, it appears that the UFC CEO did not visit the White House alone, as he had bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison accompany him to the Oval Office.

Kayla Harrison won the bantamweight title recently at UFC 316, and she celebrated her win with Donald Trump. But this time, it was a different setting; a more serious setting, at the White House, and it appears this experience was one of her best ones ever, as Harrison took to social media to express her “gratitude,” while making one thing perfectly clear.

Kayla Harrison pens an emotional message & separates love for her country from ‘politics’

There are a lot of fighters who’ve raised political issues during UFC press conferences or in various interviews, but that does not include Kayla Harrison. She has met many presidents over the years, and the bantamweight champion maintains that her love for America doesn’t depend on the political climate of the country. “I’ve been honored to meet presidents throughout my career as an Olympian and now as a UFC champion. My gratitude for representing this country doesn’t change based on politics-it’s about America, unity, and respect,” Harrison wrote on her Instagram stories.

The UFC champion then shared a post on Instagram, sharing pictures from her time interacting with Donald Trump alongside Dana White. She appeared thankful for the promotion for letting her experience being inside the White House. She thanked not only her employer but also her manager, and most importantly, the president, in a heartwarming message.

“I’m proud to be an American. President [Donald Trump] was incredibly gracious and thoughtful during our time together in the Oval Office—an honor I’ll always carry with me,” Kayla Harrison stated. “I believe standing together and supporting America always comes first. Thank you [Dana White] and the [UFC] leadership team for orchestrating such a special moment. And my to main man Ali baba [Ali Abdelaziz], I’m so blessed to have you in my corner. Forever grateful.”



Well, that wasn’t the end of her message on social media. At the end of it all, Kayla Harrison hinted that she could be competing in the White House event, writing, “Here’s to July 4, 2026.” But while we wait to see if that happens or not, Harrison has some good news because Amanda Nunes’ coach has shared an update on their potential superfight.

Harrison could end up fighting Amanda Nunes in December

Perhaps no two women have set the MMA community abuzz like Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes when they faced off at UFC 316. That seems to be the planned comeback fight for ‘Lioness’, whose coach claims to be “cooking” something at the moment. Nunes is looking to make her way back into the UFC at the end of this year, possibly in the final PPV of 2025, and is in the right place physically and mentally to prepare for the war against Harrison.

“Me and Amanda, she’s putting a team together. We are cooking now, and she’s hoping for December,” Din Thomas stated on UFC Unfiltered. “She was like, ‘I’m going crazy. I gotta find something to do… She’s healthy. She has no injuries, and we’re right now in the process of organizing her life and camp, and training so that she can just get to the fight in December, if it happens in December.”

While the fans are waiting for Kayla Harrison’s next fight, the bantamweight champion is reliving the special moment she had when she visited the White House and had a chat with the US President. What do you think? Will she fight at UFC White House? Let us know in the comments down below.