Kayla Harrison Targets GOAT Amanda Nunes as Manager Puts Dana White on Alert Before UFC 316

For Kayla Harrison, Saturday night is more than just being a UFC champion; it’s about establishing a legacy. The Olympic gold medalist and PFL crossover star has been poised for greatness since signing with the UFC, and everything about UFC 316 feels like a deliberate move toward something bigger. Not just belts—history.

The instant Amanda Nunes arrived at Harrison’s news conference, it was clear that something was up. The retiring two-division champion did not appear for a photo session. Harrison’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, says the GOAT has plans. More significantly, so does ‘Doug.’ However, the success of these strategies depends on her defeating Julianna Peña, a fighter who thrives on being underestimated.

In a strong statement to MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz laid out the full strategy. “I want Kayla to win the title on Saturday, and Amanda Nunes will come back,” he said. “We will fight for this 145 title. Kayla will beat her at 145. Amanda will cut down to 135. Kayla will beat her at 135, then Kayla will have two UFC championships.”

The vision is grand, culminating in not only double gold in MMA but also a WWE championship. “Why not?” he asked, with a shrug that read more like a challenge than a joke. There is no denying that Dana White has long considered Harrison a future megastar and has played a key role in laying the groundwork for her to rise above the status of a champion. So, this plan makes sense.

But beyond the theatrics and dream scenarios is a clear understanding of the task at hand. Abdelaziz recognizes the threat Peña poses. “She is tough as nails,” he added. “She is not a walkover… she’s going to take a lot of punishment and is going to be tough.” Still, it isn’t only Harrison’s abilities that have her camp excited this week; it’s something about her attitude. “She’s lifting everyone up. There’s no negativity,” Abdelaziz explained. “This fight, I think it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

As the spotlight shines brighter, it’s tempting to get caught up in future scenarios. Amanda Nunes. Two titles. WWE stardom. But if Kayla Harrison wants any of it to be booked by head honcho Dana White, she’ll have to earn it in the cage.

And that means confronting a previous champion with a chip on her shoulder. The dream is big, but it will only begin if ‘Doug’ walks out of UFC 316 with the belt and blood on her gloves. And from the looks of it, it seems that will be achieved, as she is already fed up with ‘The Venezuelan Vixen.’

Kayla Harrison is done with Julianna Peña’s trash talk

Kayla Harrison’s focus may be dialed in, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been challenged—just not in the Octagon yet. Julianna Peña’s verbal attacks have annoyed her the most as she prepares to compete for the UFC 316 title. For all the strain of the spotlight, all the chatter about Amanda Nunes and WWE futures, what really bothers her is the champion’s so-called trash talk.

And if she sounds frustrated, that’s because she is. “This is the most trash talk I’ve endured,” Harrison acknowledged, evidently dissatisfied with Peña’s efforts to rattle her. “Not sure it’s good trash talk — it’s just trashy.” For a fighter who’s spent her entire career in male-dominated gyms, where banter is part of the background noise, Peña’s barbs don’t come off as clever or cutting

Instead, ‘Doug’ finds everything pathetically weak. “I walk into the gym and hear stuff all day, every day. But this? This was just poorly done. I’m done talking about it.” The two-time Olympic gold medalist isn’t interested in proving herself in press conferences or mic clashes right now.

She’s here to claim gold, drown out the noise, and take her place at the top without the drama. “I feel nothing,” she responded, brushing Peña’s jabs aside like a fly. “There’s going to be a new face of women’s MMA very soon.” For ‘Doug,’ UFC 316 is about more than just winning; it’s about putting an end to the rumors and starting something new. Do you think she will be able to pull it off?