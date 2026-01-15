Kayla Harrison Tearfully Apologizes to Amanda Nunes for UFC 324 Cancellation

With just days to go before UFC 324 kicks off, UFC’s seven-year deal with Paramount+, the event faced a major setback. Unfortunately, Kayla Harrison withdrew from the event’s co-main, the women’s bantamweight title bout against Amanda Nunes, after doctors diagnosed her with a herniated disc in her neck, which required surgery. Harrison has now finally addressed her withdrawal.

In response, Dana White and Co. have promoted Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong to the co-main event spot. Still, the cancellation of Nunes vs. Harrison disappointed fans who were eager to witness what has been called “the greatest women’s MMA bout” in history. Amid all this, Kayla Harrison recently issued an apology on social media to everyone, including Amanda Nunes.

Kayla Harrison gives an update on her neck injury

Kayla Harrison gave a heartfelt update on her health in a video posted on Instagram.

“Hi guys, I just wanted to give a bit of an update on my end. This is a tough one. I had surgery on my neck yesterday here in New York City with a specialist, Dr. Kim,” said Harrison, visibly emotional.

Harrison confirmed that she will reschedule her fight against former teammate Amanda Nunes and thanked the UFC for supporting her throughout the process.

“I just want to say I’m sorry. I’m sorry to Amanda; I was really looking forward to it. I just want to thank everyone. I want to thank the UFC for taking such good care of me,” said Harrison.

Right now, Harrison is recovering in New York under the care of specialists, including UFC doctors and her full medical team. The upcoming UFC 324 fight against Amanda Nunes held special importance, as Harrison represents the only American champion in the UFC carrying the flag and ranks as the top contender for the UFC White House event in June. Unfortunately, the setback paused her plans, as she undergoes recovery.

“I want to thank my mom for taking care of my kids at home. I want to thank all my coaches, American Top Team, and all my teammates,” said Harrison.

Overall, Harrison is currently struggling with her condition and will likely need 3–6 months to fully recover before returning to training. However, recovery could extend to around 12 months if complications arise. Despite the fight being called off, a boxing legend has stepped in to substitute for Harrison.

Amanda Nunes faces a new challenger after UFC 324 shakeup

Amanda Nunes’ return plans hit a setback after Kayla Harrison suffered a recent injury and underwent neck surgery. In response, boxing legend Amanda Serrano has stepped up, offering herself as a potential replacement. Known for pushing boundaries, Serrano brings experience from over 50 boxing matches and three MMA fights, and now she aims to make her mark in the UFC. She came off her featherweight title defense just 10 days ago.

“If UFC and Amanda Nunes are thinking of a replacement, I would love the challenge as I’m still in fight shape,” Serrano said on social media. “Hope the champ (Harrison) recovers well. This isn’t to disrespect Amanda Nunes. I think she’s the greatest of all time in MMA. I also know she has incredible hands and loves to use them.”

Serrano last competed in MMA in 2021. In 2023, she signed with the PFL but has yet to compete inside the cage. Still, a UFC showdown between Nunes and Serrano seems unlikely for now, as Dana White remains cautious about promotional crossovers, especially following the UFC’s recent deal with Paramount+.

