Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes Enters Star-Packed Race to Headline First UFC Event Under Paramount

The UFC lightweight division is creating a dilemma for Dana White & Co. With just 35 days left in 2025, the promotion still hasn’t confirmed an opponent or fight for reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. Even though he won the belt in late June, many were under the impression that he will defend his title at UFC 324, marking the start of the UFC’s partnership with Paramount+. But, the promotion has not made any official announcement, it is because they still are unsure what should headline the event.

Meanwhile, rumors have emerged of a potential light heavyweight title matchup between Alex Pereira and Carlos Ulberg at UFC 324 on January 24, set to kick off the first UFC event of 2026 and the Paramount+ broadcasting debut. Still, Topuria’s next fight remains uncertain. Adding to the speculation, journalists like Ariel Helwani report that a women’s bantamweight title bout between reigning champion Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes could headline the show, further increasing intrigue for lightweight contenders waiting for their title shot.

Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes is the frontrunner to headline UFC’s Paramount+ Event

While speaking on his latest YouTube live segment, Ariel Helwani shared that if the Ilia Topuria vs. Pimblett matchup was actually happening, the UFC would have already scheduled it. Instead, he suggested that the promotion may be moving in another direction.

“It sounds, at least as of now, and I’m not reporting this definitively, that that fight isn’t scheduled, believe it or not, for the January… Still, what are we calling these numbered events? I don’t feel like it rolls off the tongue. That’s what it’s called. It sounds like that’s not the plan. What I’m hearing is frontrunner Kayla versus Amanda.”

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan strengthened his claim to a title shot with a dominant win over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar last weekend. Even so, the division remains tangled in speculation, especially since rumors have been circulating for months about a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett title fight, especially after Paddy called out Topuria. It was also an idea that Ariel Helwani previously backed.

While discussing the potential headliners for the upcoming Paramount+ UFC Event, Helwani clarified his position and defended his view by addressing the misunderstanding.

“People misunderstood what I was trying to say. There’s what you’re saying, Paddy, above Arman? No, I’m not saying that.” Helwani made it clear that he still views Tsarukyan as the rightful No. 1 contender. However, he also pointed out that in MMA, timing often matters more than rankings. The Harrison versus Nunes fight has been something that has been gaining momentum for several months now.

It all began right after Kayla Harrison captured the belt. Nunes, who stepped away from the sport in 2023, made a surprising return to the octagon for a faceoff with Harrison, signaling her comeback despite no official date being confirmed. Recently, Harrison offered a glimpse into the timeline for the potential bout.

“There is a fight on the horizon,” Harrison said on Jorge Masvidal’s “Death Row MMA” podcast. “It’s not booked yet.” Still, nothing has been finalized since that conversation. Even so, Masvidal had predicted this matchup long before the latest chatter.

Jorge Masvidal shares who he believes comes out on top in Harrison vs Nunes

Last year, Kayla Harrison made her UFC debut against Holly Holm following a highly successful career in judo and an impressive run in the PFL. This protégé of Ronda Rousey stunned fans with her physical dominance and aggressive fighting style, earning her recognition as a potential GOAT. However, since she had not yet faced the female MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes, it was impossible to gauge Harrison’s true standing at the time, as Nunes had already retired.

Harrison has since teased her return via social media, fueling anticipation for the potential showdown. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal, who has trained with both fighters, offered his prediction on the matchup.

“They’re both great at what they do. Amanda’s f****** hands are devastating, and she can keep the fight on the feet. It’s so hard to take her down. Kayla, if she gets you down, bro, it’s a problem… you’re fighting a f***** gorilla with clothing on in Kayla, and once she gets you down to the ground, and her striking is getting better and better. I’ll put my money on Kayla right now.” via MMA News.

So, how do you see the former BMF champion performing? And honestly, do you think the former Olympian can live up to her reputation in this highly anticipated clash? Drop your prediction below.