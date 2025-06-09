Kayla Harrison Warns ‘Lil Man’ Henry Cejudo as UFC’s Longest Bet Involving Khabib Nurmagomedov Inches Closer to Settlement

Kayla Harrison has just accomplished what most people thought would take years, if ever. At UFC 316 in Newark, she won the bantamweight title by defeating Julianna Peña in just her third fight. She finished with a tight kimura at the end of the second round, adding a UFC title to her already impressive career, which includes two Olympic gold medals, three PFL crowns, and now this. But for her, the win was more than just a belt; it moved her one step closer to resolving an old personal score.

Before the UFC lights and gold, Harrison made a bet with none other than Henry Cejudo back in 20202. It wasn’t a casual bet either, as Khabib Nurmagomedov and several others were present. ‘Triple C’ did what he does well and labeled himself the greatest combat athlete of all time. Harrison was not having it.

‘Doug’ outlined her plan: win two PFL belts, join the UFC, win a title, defend it, and then claim the “greatest” title for herself. And to make it interesting? There were push-ups on the line. If she succeeded, Henry Cejudo owed her 100. If she failed, she would owe him 1000. Triple-C didn’t immediately accept the bet, but he did ultimately shake her hand.

Well, now, with the UFC strap around her waist, Kayla Harrison is coming to collect. Cejudo, always ready to chirp, sent out a post-fight tweet: “Congrats on the huge victory…but you still haven’t reached Triple C’s level. Get through Amanda Nunes, then win another belt, and we’ll talk. P.S. Drop and give me 50 🏆.” It was peak Cejudo—playful, cocky, and a little rattled.

However, ‘Doug,’ cool as ever, lashed out with a warning: “Don’t jump the gun on me now, lil man. I’m not retired yet. You’re safe, for now—but I’m coming for you.” At this point, it’s not even about the push-ups. The 2x Olympic gold medalist is on a mission to redefine what “greatest” means.

She has taken the most difficult path possible and made it look routine. And now, after dethroning Julianna Peña, and going straight after Amanda Nunes, Kayla Harrison has proved that she is not just chasing titles—she’s chasing history. In fact, she has already achieved a feat that many, including Henry Cejudo, have failed to achieve. So, what is it?

Kayla Harrison celebrates rare feat after UFC 316 win

At UFC 316, she not only defeated Julianna Peña but also broke past a ceiling that previous legends could only look at. While most fighters establish legacies through title belts or unbeaten streaks, Kayla Harrison is doing something entirely different. After demolishing Peña, she casually entered into a conversation with names like Henry Cejudo, Ronda Rousey, and Daniel Cormier—only to leap over them all.

Yes, they did acquire gold. However, none of them did this. Harrison’s victory made her the only person in combat sports history to possess two Olympic gold medals, two PFL crowns, and a UFC belt—all in different weight classes. It’s almost unfair how crazy that résumé looks. She sure has a cheat code at this point.

It’s not only the accolades; it’s the weight classes, the variety of organizations, and the extent of her dominance. She was not handed anything. She lost 36 pounds to fight at bantamweight and made it appear effortless. If combat sports had Infinity Stones, she had just gotten her hands on the final one.

What’s crazier? She’s not done yet. Amanda Nunes, the woman who was once considered untouchable, is now standing across from her. Rousey may have opened the doors, but Nunes established the empire. And now Harrison is heading straight into it, unconcerned and unafraid. She is no longer after a belt; instead, she is chasing the biggest fight in women’s MMA history, and if she wins, she will not just join the GOAT debate. She ends it.