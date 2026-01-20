Kayla Harrison’s Manager Reveals Dana White & Co.’s Role in Saving Her From Paralysis Ahead of UFC 324

Everyone knows Dana White rarely tolerates issues caused by fighters, which leads to fight cancellations. The UFC CEO publicly condemned Arman Tsarukyan last year for withdrawing from his scheduled lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. However, in Kayla Harrison’s recent situation, the promotion stepped in to support her during the lead-up to UFC 324.

The promotion’s first event of the year faced a major roadblock when reigning champion Kayla Harrison withdrew from her co-main event. Her withdrawal came at a critical moment, as UFC 324 was set to launch the promotion’s deal with Paramount+. Unlike his response in similar situations, Dana White took action to help prevent Harrison from facing paralysis. Recently, Harrison’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, spoke out.

UFC stands firmly behind Kayla Harrison

“Kayla hasn’t been 100% for the last few years. Oh, wow. Ever since the barefoot days, she’s always had tingling, but she just… she couldn’t lift her arm, and she literally went and got an injection, a whole bunch of medicine, and five lumbar surgeries. Nothing worked,” Dominance MMA founder told Submission Radio.

The promotion actively supported Kayla Harrison, which helped her avoid damage to her neck. While her fight against Amanda Nunes had to be cancelled because of surgery, she posted a video apologizing to Nunes, the MMA community, and fans.

“The doctors said immediately you need to get surgery. If she doesn’t get surgery, this can paralyze her. The disc is pushing on the spinal cord… Immediately after the surgery, all the pain is gone… the UFC sent the best doctors and the best hospital. It’s like nothing happened. And I think that’s the best decision she made,” Abdelaziz said on Kayla Harrison’s surgery.

The UFC did not take any risks in the Harrison case, given the severity of the injury. With the White House Card just months away, her availability for the card would be important for the promotion, as she holds the distinction of being the only American champion in the UFC. Recently, ‘Doug’ and Dana White visited the White House for a dinner with the President, highlighting her top priority status for the promotion. As the organization prepares for the UFC White House event, it will almost certainly secure her spot on the South Lawn if she returns to the Octagon before June 14.

At 35, the women’s bantamweight champion continues to push herself at the highest level despite ongoing health challenges. However, the UFC doesn’t only help active fighters or champions. The promotion recently contributed to a retired fighter’s surgery through a GoFundMe campaign.

Fighter credits Dana White & Co. for critical medical assistance

Earlier this month, UFC veteran Darren Stewart, who fought at UFC 14, asked fans online via GoFundMe to raise money for surgery, as constant pain from arthritis and a torn labrum had been holding him back. As the news reached Dana White, he and the UFC stepped in separately to help Stewart, who left the promotion in 2021.

“I got a phone call a few weeks ago. Someone called me from an American number, and at first I couldn’t see who it was. The UFC said, ‘Look, we want to help you. We saw your situation online….I thought it was a prank call. He goes, “You’ve done so much for the country, for us. We can’t see you suffer. We want to help,” said Darren Stewart in his latest video posted by MMA Orbit on X.

At the same time, Stewart’s GoFundMe also sparks questions, as the former UFC fighter only requested £4,000. This underscores how even athletes from the world’s biggest MMA promotion can struggle to cover basic medical costs. What’s your take on this situation? Drop your thoughts below.