Kayla Harrison’s UFC Career at Stake After White House Meeting With Donald Trump & Dana White

Kayla Harrison appeared to be on cloud nine when she visited the White House recently, sharing a post on social media. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to meet the President of the United States, alongside Dana White. But it turns out her visit to the Oval Office became a bit controversial, as the UFC bantamweight champion claims to have faced backlash because of it.

Kayla Harrison recently shared some details about the UFC White House plans. While revealing that, she also mentioned that certain people weren’t happy seeing her at the White House, as she claims that people opposed her linking up with Donald Trump. Harrison believes she’s walking on eggshells at the moment, so she refused to comment and share any concrete details about the July 4 event.

“Dude, I already got cancelled for going to the White House. Now you want me to get fired and canceled?” Kayla Harrison told ESPN. Nevertheless, she confirmed that the show is going to be something that the UFC fans have never seen, and “It’s gonna be epic.” Meanwhile, the women’s bantamweight champion has confirmed that Dana White and Donald Trump have come to an agreement about what the final product will look like.

“What I can tell you is that, like, they already have everything. Like, they’ve already got it figured out. They have a plan. It’s going to be badass,” Harrison added. “You better believe I was vying to be on that card.”

via Imago October 5, 2024, Salt Lake City, Ut, Salt Lake City, Ut, United States: Kayla Harrison in a 3-round bout at the Delta Center for UFC307 – Pereira vs Rountree Jr. on October 5, 2024 in Salt Lake City, UT, United States. /PxImages Salt Lake City, Ut United States – ZUMAp175 20241005_zsa_p175_346 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

It’s understandable why the champ doesn’t want to talk about the details of the event, as there could be security reasons. Well, there might be a few reasons why Kayla Harrison is keeping her mouth shut. The bantamweight champion has a big fight looming on the horizon against Amanda Nunes. Hence, sharing details that she’s not necessarily meant to could see Harrison lose out on her big fight, so we’ll have to wait for Dana White for further updates.

There is no doubt that Kayla Harrison wants to compete on that card, and maybe she will get a spot since she’s the only American UFC champion at the moment. However, Amanda Nunes’ camp has different plans, and that does not include the White House card.

Will Kayla Harrison miss UFC White House? Amanda Nunes reveals timeline

When Amanda Nunes stepped inside the Octagon to face off against Kayla Harrison, it generated quite the buzz. After accomplishing almost everything there is in the UFC, she’s coming back for one more big fight, and that could happen soon. Her coach, Din Thomas, claims that fans may not need to wait too long for her return because ‘The Lioness’ intends to fight this December.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Me and Amanda, she’s putting a team together,” Din Thomas said recently. “We are cooking now and she’s hoping for December… She’s healthy. She has no injuries, and we’re right now in the process of organizing her life and camp, and training so that she can just get to the fight in December, if it happens in December. No injuries. Just as strong and as clean as possible.”

Well, we would have loved some details about the UFC White House event, but an event of this magnitude is likely to be protected as much as Dana White and Co. can. Do you think this was a wise move from Kayla Harrison? Let us know in the comments down below.