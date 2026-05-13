Kehlani Enters Her “MMA Arc” as Fans Go Wild After Ronda Rousey Training Session

Ronda Rousey is preparing for one of the most anticipated comeback fights in MMA history, but before returning to the cage against Gina Carano at the very first MMA event held by Jake Paul‘s MVP, she took some time to teach Grammy-winning singer Kehlani some martial arts for Netflix.

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In a new promotional clip shared by Netflix on their Instagram ahead of Saturday’s event, Kehlani visits Rousey’s Las Vegas training camp to learn some fundamental MMA techniques from the former UFC champion.

What began as a fun crossover quickly turned into a crash course in controlled aggression, with ‘Rowdy’ instructing the Oakland singer how to knock her opponents down, apply an armbar, and remain calm while sending someone crashing into the mat.

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And the caption to the post surely summed it up best, as it referenced Kehlani’s Grammy-winning song “Folded.”

“What happens when Kehlani trains with MMA legend Ronda Rousey?” they wrote. “Let’s just say things un-Folded pretty quickly.”

The clip also showed Ronda Rousey teaching Kehlani several of her iconic judo techniques, such as throws, breakfalls, and, of course, the armbar, which helped define her illustrious UFC career.

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At one point, ‘Rowdy’ even referred to the submission as her “family heirloom,” claiming that she’s passing it down to the Grammy winner.

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“My mom taught me how to do this,” Rousey said. “This is a family heirloom I’m giving to you.”

For Netflix, the crossover is another step toward making the May 16 event feel more than just a fight night. The streaming giant is treating Rousey vs. Carano as a cultural moment, combining combat sports with music, celebrity appearances, and nostalgia from two pioneers of women’s MMA.

With Kehlani coming off a successful year with her self-titled album and Grammy wins, the collaboration adds another layer of mainstream attention to what is Netflix’s first major live MMA event. And to be fair, it seems to be working, as fans are absolutely loving it.

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Fans can’t help but praise the Ronda Rousey x Kehlani collaboration

That reaction probably says a lot about why Netflix wanted this crossover in the first place. On paper, Ronda Rousey teaching Kehlani some judo throws and armbars seems completely random. However, fans online quickly embraced the chaos.

After all, many fans were taken aback by how well Kehlani fit into the training environment. One fan wrote, “Guys, she’s in her MMA arc now.”

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Another added, “I’m so here for Kehlani’s combat girl era.”

More chimed in, as they were clearly stunned by how perfectly she fit the MMA environment. They wrote, “Now u must start watching MMA cause the next UFC champion may be Kehlani,” and “After seeing Kehlani in person, I can confirm that she is built like a superhero and can definitely do this s— irl.”

The unexpected nature of it somehow made it work even more. As fans couldn’t help but be surprised by what they were seeing. A fan wrote, “I didn’t have this collab on my bingo card 🥹.” Another shared the same sentiment, “This is the most random thing I seen today.”

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More fans joined in to share the same thoughts after this unexpected move was pulled off by Netflix. A fan shared, “Kehlani and Rondaaaa Rouseyyy is wildddd.” More chimed in with comments such as “The most iconic duo link-up 🔥” and “The collab I didn’t know I needed 🔥🔥🔥.”

To be honest, that kind of reaction is probably precisely what Netflix was looking for, especially after the ticket sales struggled to pick up. The platform is no longer simply selling the bout between Rousey and Gina Carano.

Jake Paul‘s MVP and the streaming giants are now trying to transform the event into a larger entertainment spectacle that appeals to all forms of audiences other than die-hard MMA aficionados. Judging by how quickly this collaboration spread online, the formula seems to be working.