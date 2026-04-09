Kevin Holland Claims He Bailed His UFC Rival Out of Jail to Avenge Loss in Potential Rematch

Kevin Holland has never been one to stick to the script, and his latest claim may be one of the strangest ever. Ahead of his return at UFC 327, the welterweight suggested that his thirst for revenge against Daniel Rodriguez extended beyond callouts and interviews.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Holland, he allegedly helped his rival get back on track and avoid a prison term just so they could run things back inside the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I bailed him out, man. I bailed him out,” Holland told Full Send MMA. “I needed to get this dub right here, and then I needed to fight D-Rod, so I had to bail him out. That way we can get through all this probation period, and then when it’s time for me to fight again, he’ll be ready.”

The revelation comes amid months of speculation surrounding Daniel Rodriguez, who has been largely inactive and out of the public eye ever since his win over Kevin Holland at UFC 318 last year, with rumors suggesting legal trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there has been no official confirmation of any arrest, Holland’s statement has only added more intrigue to an already unusual situation—one in which a fighter is ready to go to extraordinary lengths to settle unfinished business.

And for ‘Trailblazer,’ the unfinished business is quite real. Their first encounter in July 2025 was nothing short of chaotic—a back-and-forth fight with everything: blood, knockdowns, and momentum swings. Despite the spectacle, it ended in frustration for him, as Daniel Rodriguez won by a narrow unanimous decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it seems Kevin Holland is still struggling to accept this outcome. In fact, according to him, an immediate callout is on the table after he is done facing Randy Brown at UFC 327 this Saturday.

“Oh, 100%. 100%,” he confirmed. “I mean, I went back and watched that fight. I don’t know how the f— I lost that, but, yeah. Run that back two or three more times. I don’t care. It was a fun fight, too. The fans had a blast. We had blood in the Octagon. We had knockdowns. We had all the good stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That mindset explains everything. This isn’t just about rankings or staying active—it’s about correcting what he believes was wrong. And with a fight against Randy Brown scheduled, ‘Trailblazer’ has made it clear what comes next if his hand is raised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Holland’s strategy is simple: win, go back on the mic, and push Rodriguez right back into a rematch. Whether his claim about bailing him out is true or just classic Holland storytelling, one thing is certain: if the rematch happens, it won’t need any extra promotion. However, what he wouldn’t want is fans betting on him, especially after his last fight.

Kevin Holland tells fans to never bet on him

Long before he was busy bailing out Daniel Rodriguez, Kevin Holland made headlines for a completely different reason: his brutally honest reaction right after his last loss. Following a difficult night versus Mike Malott in October 2025, ‘Trailblazer’ didn’t wait to process things quietly. He went straight to social media and said what most fighters wouldn’t dare to admit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No doubt we suck, never bet on me again,” Holland wrote moments after the loss.

It was raw, immediate, and reflected the frustration that came after a fight in which momentum faded despite a solid start, all thanks to multiple low blows from his opponent, Mike Malott.

ADVERTISEMENT

But rather than blaming circumstances, he placed full responsibility on himself. That moment now adds an interesting layer to everything that’s followed. While Kevin Holland is eagerly pursuing a rematch against Daniel Rodriguez and making massive claims to get there, he is also well aware of how unpredictable his own career has been.

That mix—self-awareness and chaos—defines him. And if he’s made one thing clear, it’s this: expect entertainment, but don’t expect certainty.