Kevin Holland Risks Medical Ban After Hospitalization Following UFC 318 War With Daniel Rodriguez

What just unfolded at UFC 318 was nothing short of shocking. Kevin Holland, the ever-reliable fan favorite known for his thrilling fights, was expected to put on a show. But Daniel Rodriguez had a different plan in mind. Entering the Octagon as the underdog, ‘D-Rod’ turned the tables, delivering a relentless performance that left Holland stunned and commanded the spotlight. He didn’t just pull off the upset—he crushed the competition. Before Dana White and the eyes of the world, Rodriguez demonstrated that he’s more than just a name on the roster—he’s a formidable contender.

For the first time in his UFC career, fans witnessed Kevin Holland truly shaken on his feet. In the second round, Daniel Rodriguez ramped up the intensity, delivering powerful blows that sent Holland reeling and on the defensive. After taking heavy hits in the second round, Kevin Holland displayed true warrior spirit in the third. With determination, he launched a fierce comeback and nearly turned the tables. But even with his late push, it fell short. As the final horn blared, the judges stood united—Daniel Rodriguez had outperformed, delivering Holland a grueling decision defeat.

Following the fight, Kevin Holland was sent for a precautionary CT scan to assess any potential damage. As of now, the results of those medical tests have not been made public. Back Yard Violence took to their Instagram account to share the news with the fans. The caption of the post read as, “🚨Kevin Holland was transported for a precautionary CT scan of his head and face after this insane brawl with Daniel Rodriguez, which he lost via unanimous decision.” ‘Trailblazer’ saw his hopes of setting the UFC record for most wins in a single calendar year come to a crashing halt.

Right now, his fitness takes the highest priority. The fans are hoping he isn’t dealing with anything serious that would sideline him for the year. Kevin Holland set his sights on stepping into the Octagon seven times this year, pursuing an unmatched pace. However, after his recent setback against Daniel Rodriguez, that goal now appears to be a challenging uphill battle. Holland had previously voiced his desire to face Colby Covington in a future showdown. However, at the moment, fans will be waiting to see who he takes on next. But the UFC CEO, Dana White, shared some good news for both fighters during the post-fight press conference.

Dana White promises compensation for Holland and Rodriguez after UFC 318 war

Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez may have missed out on the official Fight of the Night bonus at UFC 318. But that doesn’t mean their efforts will go unnoticed. There’s still a chance the UFC rewards them behind the scenes for delivering a thrilling showdown that had fans on the edge of their seats. UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear in the past—just because a fighter doesn’t receive an official bonus, it doesn’t mean they walk away empty-handed. The UFC boss has often rewarded athletes privately for delivering unforgettable performances, even if their names aren’t announced on bonus night.

During his post-fight press conference, Dana White hinted that both Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez would be looked after. The 55-year-old praised their performance and suggested the UFC would make sure they’re properly rewarded for their efforts. While speaking to the press after the event, White shared his honest opinion about the fight. He said, “I thought it was incredible.” However, the UFC head honcho also made sure he gave credit to both the fighters for putting up a show for the fans. He further added, “Those were two guys that were absolutely in a war and a couple of times I felt like both of them were tired, but they dug deep… They didn’t win but they’re both going to do really well.”

For the 32-year-old Holland, the road ahead will be a tough challenge. However, he is unfazed by it and, after his loss at UFC 318, shared his first statement. He took to his X account and tweeted, “That boy was like a soap bar but good boxing. Sorry for all the parlays we fooked up.” Saturday’s setback could very well push the 32-year-old out of the welterweight Top 15. Expect Daniel Rodriguez to seize the opportunity and take over the now-vacant No. 13 position when the rankings update on Tuesday. Holland’s first defeat in three outings didn’t just hurt his standing; it dealt a serious blow to his momentum and swagger too.